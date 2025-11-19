Advertisement
Lil Pazo welcomes baby girl
A collage of Lil Pazo and the baby
Singer Yasin Mukasa, known as Lil Pazo, is celebrating the arrival of his newborn baby girl.
He announced the news on Instagram, proudly introducing his daughter to his followers.
He revealed her name as Princess Zai, also called Zainabu, and shared a sweet photo with the caption, “Princess Zai… A.K.A Zainabu 💙💙”.
Fans and followers quickly filled his comment section with congratulatory messages and warm wishes.
The reactions showed how loved Lil Pazo is within the music community and beyond.
Congratulations to Lil Pazo on this happy moment.
