Ntinda hangout puts spotlight on men’s emotional wellbeing

Gilbey’s Hangouts used its eighth edition to spark honest conversations about men’s mental health, emotional support and community connection.

The spirit of open conversation continued on Friday night as Gilbey’s Hangouts returned to Old Tymerz Kafunda in Ntinda for its eighth edition.

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The gathering focused on Men’s Mental Health Month in June and sparked honest conversations about the challenges many men face today. It also explored the role communities can play in supporting their wellbeing.

As attendees settled into the relaxed atmosphere, the discussion turned to some of the leading causes of mental strain among men.

Several women shared their views, with one participant pointing to the growing economic pressure facing many households.

"Poverty is causing a lot of depression among men today," she noted. "The rising cost of living and the increasing prices of basic necessities are making it difficult for many men to fulfil their responsibilities, and that pressure takes a toll on their mental health."

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Another participant said relationships can also contribute to men’s emotional struggles. She noted that many men try to meet expectations and keep their partners happy, sometimes at the expense of their own wellbeing.

The discussion later widened into a conversation about emotional support. Women were encouraged to become safe spaces and supportive partners for the men in their lives.

Speaking about the evening, Gilbey’s Brand Manager Raymond Karama said the growing popularity of the Hangouts shows the need for spaces where people can have honest conversations about issues that affect their daily lives.

"Gilbey’s Hangouts continues to bring people together in a way that feels genuine and relatable. We are seeing more people open up, share experiences and engage in conversations that matter. That sense of connection is what makes these gatherings special," Karama said.

Throughout the session, the evening’s host, Ronnie McVex, invited first-time attendees to share their experiences, giving fresh voices a chance to join the conversation.

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One newcomer, Jacinta, could not hide her excitement after discovering the Hangouts for the first time.

"I love the kiboozi and it's so fulfilling having a real conversation without the need of being judged. I love it here and I'm regretting why I didn't discover this sooner," she said.

As the evening ended, Ronnie McVex noted that the event has deliberately revived the culture of people talking to each other with full attention.