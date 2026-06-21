Meet two young Ugandans listed on Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 Class of 2026

Two Ugandan entrepreneurs, Joan Rukundo Nalubega and Denise Ayebare, have been recognised among Africa's most influential young changemakers in FORBES AFRICA's 30 Under 30 Class of 2026.

Two Ugandans have earned a place on the prestigious FORBES AFRICA 30 Under 30 Class of 2026, joining a select group of young leaders recognised for driving innovation and impact across the continent.

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The list, unveiled this month, features Joan Rukundo Nalubega and Denise Ayebare, whose work in health, technology, climate action and community development has attracted continental recognition.

Nalubega, the founder of Uganics, turned a childhood struggle into a business that now serves millions.

Joan Rukundo Nalubega

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Raised in an orphanage, she spent much of her early life battling malaria. In 2016, at the age of 19, she launched Uganics with just $30 to conduct field research after a close friend lost a child to the disease.

Over the next eight years, the venture expanded from a single soap product into a preventive health ecosystem that includes creams, oils, lotions, sprays, essential oils and sanitation products.

FORBES AFRICA says Uganics has served more than 4.5 million people across eight countries and helped over 300,000 households access subsidised malaria protection. Participating households have reported malaria case reductions of nearly 90%.

Denise Ayebare

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The second Ugandan on the list, Denise Ayebare, founded BetterLife while still a student. She started the organisation with just $200, which funded its first community activities, transport and basic materials.

BetterLife focuses on empowering refugees, young people and vulnerable communities through climate action, education, sustainable livelihoods and community development programmes.

The organisation has also developed Soilla, a mobile application that helps farmers monitor soil health and adopt sustainable farming practices.

Ayebare received strong backing from the FORBES AFRICA selection panel. Judge Dr Nhlanhla Msomi awarded her five stars for innovation, entrepreneurial impact and scaling, describing her as a top recommendation.

Denise Ayebare

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FORBES AFRICA said this year's 30 Under 30 cohort reflects a generation of young Africans tackling some of the continent's biggest challenges despite economic uncertainty, unemployment and infrastructure constraints.

The publication noted that the selected leaders share a belief that African problems require African solutions and are helping shape new narratives about the continent's future.

The selection process began in late 2025 and attracted thousands of applications from young Africans around the world. Candidates underwent extensive verification, including reviews of identity documents, tax records, bank statements, audited financial statements, police clearance certificates and letters of good standing from financial institutions.

Applicants also underwent assessments of workplace culture and leadership practices before a panel of independent experts from business, technology, health, science, creative industries and sports helped determine the final list.