Shakib Lutaaya floors Kenya’s Arrow Bwoy in celebrity boxing grudge match

The fight, held at the Sarit Expo Centre on June 20, 2026, ended in the second round after the referee stopped the contest following sustained pressure from Shakib.

Ugandan businessman and socialite Shakib Cham Lutaaya delivered a dominant performance on Saturday night, knocking out Kenyan singer Arrow Bwoy in a highly anticipated celebrity boxing match at the Vurugu 2 event in Nairobi.

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The fight, held at the Sarit Expo Centre on June 20, 2026, ended in the second round after the referee stopped the contest following sustained pressure from Shakib

The bout had been months in the making after a war of words on social media between the two East African celebrities.

Tensions escalated during the official weigh-in when Arrow Bwoy threw an egg at Cham during a heated face-off, creating a viral moment that added fuel to an already intense rivalry.

Shakib Cham Lutaaya delivered a dominant performance on Saturday night, knocking out Kenyan singer Arrow Bwoy

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When the fight finally began, Shakib appeared calm and composed. Drawing on his previous boxing experience, he took control from the opening bell and reportedly sent Arrow Bwoy to the canvas within the first minute of the contest.

The Kenyan singer, who was making his boxing debut, struggled to cope with Shakib’s aggression and ring craft.

By the second round, the Ugandan had established complete control. He continued to land punches and force his opponent onto the defensive before the referee stepped in at around two minutes and 30 seconds to stop the fight.

The official announcement declared Shakib the winner by technical knockout.

Arrow Bwoy was knocked out in the second round

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The victory sparked celebrations among many Ugandan fans on social media, while Kenyan supporters reacted with a mixture of disappointment, humour and praise for Arrow Bwoy's willingness to step into the ring.

Videos of the fight quickly circulated across TikTok, Instagram and X, making the contest one of the most talked-about entertainment events in East Africa over the weekend.

Arrow Bwoy later reflected on the defeat, saying he had no regrets about participating in the contest.

The singer described the experience as a lesson in courage and discipline, arguing that losing was part of personal growth.

The fight formed part of the Vurugu 2 celebrity boxing event organised by Kenyan media personality Oga Obinna. The show combined boxing matches, music performances and entertainment, attracting a large audience from across East Africa.

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