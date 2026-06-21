The live session hinted at details about Ellah’s Lubowa mansion and her children

The live session hinted at details about Ellah’s Lubowa mansion and her children

New details emerge on Ellah's mansion, kids on chaotic TikTok live with Mami Deb, Jemimah

Ellah’s TikTok live appearance with Mami Deb and Jemimah revealed new hints about her mansion, children and split from Saidi Bukenya.

Ellah, Mami Deb and Jemimah discussed Ellah’s breakup with Saidi Bukenya during a TikTok live appearance.

The live session hinted at details about Ellah’s Lubowa mansion and her children.

Musudan Stickman said Sulah Flexible first broke the story before deleting the video.

Number Emu said Ellah’s mother denied stealing property from Bukenya’s house.

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Stellah Nantumbwe, alias Ellah, Mami Deb, whose real name is Deborah Nantongo Cleave, and Jemimah Locheng shared new details about Ellah's relationship with her former husband, Saidi Bukenya, during a TikTok live appearance last night.

However, some information came out by accident, while body language also offered hints.

In one clip shared on X, Mami Deb starts: "the reason you guys didn't know about this mansion..." Jemimah then interrupts and says it is because Ellah is private.

Mami Deb continues, but before she completes her sentence, Ellah interrupts and says "no".

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Deb looks at her and appears to change the story. She then says Ellah and Saidi had agreed to stay alone together for a year.

Ellah has children from a past relationship(s). It appears she left them at her Lubowa mansion to live with her husband, with the plan that they would join them later.

Ellah does not mention the number of children or their ages.

In another clip, Mami Deb urges the public: "Stop disturbing her peace."

Ellah chimes in: "my kids!"

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Mami Deb then says: "Like, think of her children, think of her mom, think of her mother... just because she has decided to be gracious, she has decided to be quiet, being silent does not mean that she is stupid, being silent does not mean she is wrong... you play with my friends, I will come for you, your clan and anything else... I want peace for my friends... my man became rich long time ago and he is generous with money."

Ellah says she has not shared details of the breakup because her children are grown and are affected by what is happening.

Meanwhile, Musudan Stickman, while appearing on Gossip Live on YouTube, revealed how the story went public.

According to him, Sulah Flexible broke the story, but later deleted the video after receiving phone calls asking him to pull it down.

Musudan said that, during his weekly show on family affairs with Col Edith Nakalema, he asked her to comment on the issue. He said Ellah had gone to Saidi Bukenya’s house with her mother to pick up some items.

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Nakalema then said that if the claims were true, they were thieves and should return the property.

Number Emu, a regular panellist on Gossip Live's Embozi Mukati, said Ellah's mother did not enter the gate when they went to the house.

He said she was wary of her daughter's issues with her husband and did not want to get directly involved.

Ellah and her mother drove to the house in different cars.

Number Emu said he spoke to Ellah's mother and she assured him that they did not steal any property.