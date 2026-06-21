Nameere gives sound advice to Frank Mwesigye's wife Natasha

Justine Nameere advised Laureen Natasha to be submissive after she married PLU senior member Frank Mwesigye

On Saturday, June 20, 2026, Minister of State for Local Government Justine Nameere attended the wedding reception of Frank Mwesigye, a senior member of the Patriotic League of Uganda, and Laureen Natasha in Kigo.

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In her speech, Nameere advised Natasha to be submissive to her husband.

Nameere, who married Kennedy Nsubuga, alias Papito, in a colourful and highly publicised wedding ceremony on January 30, 2024, said she remains submissive despite being “a billionaire” and minister.

"That's why he is happy," Nameere said of her husband, adding that she obeys his every order.

Mwesigye married Natasha at Namirembe Cathedral.

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Mwesigye’s wedding was attended by leaders in government and the private sector, including Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

Pastor Wilson Bugembe, Jose Chameleone and Winnie Nwagi performed at the event. Pastor Aloysious Bujjingo blessed the couple with a prayer.

The couple exchanged vows at St Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe before the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu.

Mwesigye later celebrated the moment in a social media post.

“We made it! At Namirembe Hill, in the historic St. Paul’s Cathedral, and in the presence of Archbishop Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, I proudly said ‘I do’ to the love of my life,” he wrote.

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He thanked God, the archbishop, the church and the guests who attended the wedding.

Local Government minister Balaam Barugahara also congratulated the couple.

“Congratulations, my brother and friend, upon this wonderful milestone,” Barugahara said.