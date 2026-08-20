NSG promises ‘crazy energy’ ahead of Kampala Sounds of the Diaspora show

British Afroswing group NSG has arrived in Kampala ahead of the Sounds of the Diaspora concert, promising fans a night of music, energy and global entertainment.

British Afroswing collective NSG arrived in the country on Thursday ahead of the highly anticipated Sounds of the Diaspora concert, with the group promising fans a night of music, energy and unforgettable performances.

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The London-based group touched down at Entebbe Airport ahead of Saturday’s concert, scheduled for August 22, 2026, at UMA Showgrounds, Lugogo.

Before taking the stage, NSG met fans at an official meet-and-greet event held at Club Guvnor on Wednesday, August 19, giving supporters a chance to interact with the artistes, take photographs and experience their energy ahead of the main show.

The group, known for blending Afrobeats, UK rap, dancehall and hip-hop, said they were excited to return to Uganda after their previous experience with local fans.

Speaking at the event, NSG member Mojo said the group had developed a strong connection with Kampala audiences.

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“We have fallen in love with this place. The last time we were in this place, and then we had a concert in 2020 and that was the craziest concert we ever had. We are grateful,” he said.

Another member, Dope, assured fans that they should expect a high-energy performance.

NSG member enjoy a bite during the fans meet-and-greet at Guvnor

“What we can say is that you guys can trust us with music. We are always cooking. We want everyone to enjoy what this show is all about. Expect nothing but vibes and crazy energy,” he said.

He added that the concert would feature a strong line-up, including more than 14 DJs who have been selected for the event.

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The Sounds of the Diaspora concert is organised by Guvnor Uganda and Bandali Manor as a celebration of African music, culture and the global diaspora.

The event will also feature performances from some of Uganda’s leading artistes, including Fik Fameica, MUN G, Aaronx and Tojo 256.

The musical line-up will include DJs such as DJ Alisha, DJ Vanss and DJ Linus, alongside other performers who will deliver a mix of Afrobeats, Amapiano, hip-hop, dancehall and urban sounds.

The show will be hosted by Viana Indi, HYPE CARTEL, PEST MC and other entertainers.