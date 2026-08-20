Ghetto Kids’ journey from Katwe to World Cup final earns Parliament’s praise

Speaker Jacob Oboth-Oboth praised the Ghetto Kids for representing Uganda at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Speaker Jacob Oboth-Oboth praised the Ghetto Kids for representing Uganda at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Parliament Speaker Jacob Oboth-Oboth has praised the Ghetto Kids as Ugandan ambassadors after their historic performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final halftime show.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oboth-Oboth has praised the Ghetto Kids for putting Uganda on the global stage through their historic performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final halftime show.

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Oboth said the Katwe-based dance group had demonstrated that Ugandan talent could cross borders after sharing the stage with Colombian singer Shakira and Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy during the tournament’s closing event.

Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, Oboth described the group’s rise from the streets of Katwe to one of the world’s biggest sporting events as a source of national pride.

“The Ghetto Kids have stood on the ground and made Uganda proud,” Oboth said. “They have shared the iconic stage with the world, with the latest being at the recently concluded World Cup. Their journey intonates with me, though I am not a ghetto kid.”

The Speaker said the dancers had become representatives of Uganda, arguing that their success had given the country visibility even without a national team at the tournament.

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“I describe them as Ugandan Ambassadors. When they shine, Uganda shines. Even when Uganda didn’t participate in the World Cup, through the Ghetto Kids, Uganda was represented on that global stage,” he said.

The group performed during the halftime break of the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in what became the first entertainment show of its kind at a FIFA World Cup final.

The Ghetto Kids joined Shakira and Burna Boy in performing “Dai Dai”, the official tournament anthem, after the Colombian singer invited them following the popularity of their football-inspired dance videos.

The performance marked another major achievement for the group, which began its journey in Kampala’s Katwe suburb before gaining international recognition.

Under the management of Dauda Kavuma through the Inspire Ghetto Kids Foundation, the group uses dance to create opportunities for orphaned and vulnerable children through education, exposure and personal development.

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The dancers first gained global attention in 2017 after appearing in French Montana’s hit song “Unforgettable”, whose video attracted hundreds of millions of views.

They later featured on Britain’s Got Talent in 2023, where judge Bruno Tonioli awarded them a Golden Buzzer, sending them straight to the live shows. They eventually reached the competition’s final.

The group had previously performed around the FIFA World Cup after travelling to Qatar in 2022 for related events. However, their latest appearance elevated them further as the first East African act to perform during entertainment at a World Cup final.

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Joel Ssenyonyi also congratulated the dancers, saying their story should encourage young Ugandans facing challenges.

“The hurdles you go through in life cannot deter you in life,” Ssenyonyi said. “The Ghetto Kids are proof that where you start does not determine where you finish. They turned pain into purpose and struggle into stardom.”

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Both leaders called for more support for young people pursuing careers in arts and culture. Oboth urged the Ministry of Gender and the Ministry of Sports to work with the group to mentor more children, while Ssenyonyi called on the private sector to invest in creative industries.

The dancers received a standing ovation from MPs during their recognition in Parliament.

Oboth said the group’s journey showed the potential of Ugandan youth and urged the country to support young talent.