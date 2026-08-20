Nakato Bridget Prudence wins Miss Uganda West Nile crown

Nakato Bridget Prudence was crowned Miss Uganda West Nile after the regional competition at Motiv Bugolobi

Nakato Bridget Prudence was crowned Miss Uganda West Nile after the regional competition at Motiv Bugolobi

Nakato Bridget Prudence has won the Miss Uganda West Nile crown and will compete at the national finale in October.

Nakato Bridget Prudence was crowned Miss Uganda West Nile after the regional competition at Motiv Bugolobi.

She will advance to the Miss Uganda 2026 Grand Finale on October 10 at Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

Contestants used the platform to promote causes including mental health awareness and girl-child education.

Jackie Chandiru’s performance capped a night celebrating West Nile talent and culture.

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Nakato Bridget Prudence has been crowned Miss Uganda West Nile, earning a place at the Miss Uganda 2026 Grand Finale scheduled for October 10 at Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

Her victory followed months of preparations and regional auditions that brought together young women from across West Nile, each hoping to represent the region on the national stage.

The competition concluded at Motiv Bugolobi, where contestants showcased their confidence, personalities and causes they hope to champion if crowned Miss Uganda.

The West Nile search was part of the Miss Uganda journey supported by V&A Sherry, which featured auditions, a celebration event and the final competition. The contestants used the platform to highlight issues close to them, including mental health awareness, body advocacy and girl-child education.

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Roy Ronald Tumwizere, Brand Manager for V&A Sherry at Uganda Breweries Limited, said the competition provided an opportunity for young women to share their stories and represent their communities.

“We are at the West Nile leg of the Miss Uganda journey, and I am proud of every young woman who has taken the opportunity to share a bit of their personality with the nation. At V&A Sherry, we believe the moments that matter most are meant to be shared, because they are ‘Yours to Share’,” he said.

The grand finale also celebrated West Nile’s culture and entertainment, with performances from artists from the region keeping guests entertained throughout the night.

The highlight of the evening was a performance by veteran singer Jackie Chandiru, who thrilled the audience with Blu 3 classics such as “Nsanyuka Nawe” and “Where You Are”, before performing some of her solo hits, including “Gold Digger”.

The announcement of the winners brought excitement among supporters as judges revealed the final results.

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Nakato Bridget Prudence emerged as Miss Uganda West Nile, while Asianzu Sophie was named first runner-up and Taneta Catherine Melish took the second runner-up position.

Nakato will now represent West Nile at the Miss Uganda Grand Finale, where she will compete against winners from other regions for the national crown and the opportunity to represent Uganda at Miss World.