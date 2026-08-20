7 UPDF generals retire after decades shaping Uganda’s security establishment

Seven senior UPDF generals have retired after decades of service that shaped Uganda’s military, security institutions and public administration.

Gen Edward Katumba Wamala retires after a career that included CDF, police leadership and Cabinet roles.

Lt Gen Otema Awany, Angina and Kyanda leave behind records in military systems, command and strategic leadership.

Kandiho, Katsigazi and Kasiita-Gowa highlight the UPDF’s wider role in intelligence, policing and civilian administration.

The retirement signals a generational transition within Uganda’s security establishment.

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The retirement of seven senior Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) generals on August 20, 2026 marks the end of an era for commanders who played key roles in shaping Uganda’s military and wider security institutions.

The officers — General Edward Katumba Wamala, Lt Gen Charles Otema Awany, Lt Gen Charles Angina, Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, Maj Gen Geofrey Katsigazi Tumusiime, Maj Gen Apollo Kasiita-Gowa and Maj Gen Leopold Eric Kyanda — leave behind careers that stretched from the UNLA and NRA transition period to senior military command, intelligence, policing, diplomacy and public administration.

The UPDF retirement exercise covers 19 General Officers, 229 Senior Officers, 205 Junior Officers and 1,364 other personnel.

Among the most prominent retirees is Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, whose career moved from military service to the highest levels of national leadership. He joined the army in 1979 and later transitioned from the Uganda National Liberation Army into the NRA, which became the UPDF.

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Katumba commanded Ugandan forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo, served as Inspector General of Police, led the UPDF Land Forces and became Chief of Defence Forces in 2013. He later moved into Cabinet, serving as Minister of Works and Transport before becoming Minister of Public Service.

Lt Gen Charles Otema Awany leaves a legacy built around military systems rather than battlefield command. He served as Chief of Logistics and Engineering before becoming Commander of the UPDF Reserve Force, where he helped strengthen mobilisation, documentation and readiness structures.

Lt Gen Charles Angina rose through senior command positions to become Deputy Chief of Defence Forces. He later moved into Operation Wealth Creation, combining military experience with agricultural and development work before serving as Uganda’s Deputy Ambassador to Egypt.

Maj Gen Abel Kandiho built his career around military intelligence. As head of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence, he became one of the most visible figures in Uganda’s security establishment during a period marked by political tensions and regional security concerns.

Maj Gen Geofrey Katsigazi Tumusiime represented the close relationship between Uganda’s military and police leadership. He moved from the UPDF into the Uganda Police Force, where he served as Deputy Inspector General of Police.

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Maj Gen Apollo Kasiita-Gowa combined military diplomacy with civilian administration. He served as Defence Attaché in Washington, D.C., headed immigration and oversaw citizenship, passport and border-management functions.

Maj Gen Leopold Eric Kyanda had one of the most diverse careers among the retiring officers. He rose from the Presidential Guard Brigade to military intelligence, Land Forces leadership, Joint Chief of Staff and military diplomacy roles.