Vinka promises unforgettable experience as Live and Loud concert preparations conclude

Vinka and Swangz Avenue have completed preparations for the maiden Live and Loud concert, promising fans a night of music, surprises and memorable performances.

With less than 24 hours to her maiden concert, Vinka has completed preparations for the long-awaited Live and Loud show, with fans urged to arrive early for a night of music, performances and surprises.

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Vinka, together with event organisers Swangz Avenue, addressed the media at Lugogo Cricket Oval on Thursday and promised to turn her career-spanning catalogue into an outstanding live production.

The concert will celebrate Vinka’s journey from a backup dancer to one of Uganda’s leading performers, featuring her popular hits that have become a fixture at Kampala’s parties.

“This long-awaited concert is a celebration of Vinka’s humble beginnings as a dancer to a music powerhouse whose party anthems have dominated the Ugandan sound waves,” said Julius Kyazze, the Swangz Avenue chief executive officer.

Vinka said the concert was dedicated to her fans who have supported her career.

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“This concert is a tribute to everyone who has danced, sang and stood by my side since day one,” she said.

Uganda Waragi and Bell Lager are supporting the concert as the official spirit and beer sponsors.

Lillian Kansiime, Vinka and Roy Tumwizere the Brand Manager Uganda Waragi at the Vinka Live & Loud concert presser at Lugogo

Roy Tumwizere, the Brand Manager for Core Mainstream Spirits at Uganda Breweries Limited, said the brand was proud to be part of Vinka’s milestone.

“Vinka music is the definition of Ugandan spirit, lively, bold and undeniably loud. As the spirit that binds us, we are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with her. Expect an unmatched Uganda Waragi experience with Vinka come Friday,” Tumwizere said.

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Bell Lager also joined the concert as the official beer sponsor, with brand manager Lillian Kansiime saying the partnership reflects the brand’s support for local talent.

“Bell Lager has always stood for enjoyment and celebration. Vinka’s journey mirrors our own story of home-grown pride and excellence. We're proud to raise a Bell with her fans this Friday and toast to a night Kampala will remember,” she said.

Fans attending the show will have access to cocktail bars serving Uganda Waragi cocktails, beer offers, photo booths and other interactive experiences.

Organisers have encouraged attendees to arrive early to enjoy surprise performances, DJ sets and other activities designed to create a festival atmosphere.