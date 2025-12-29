New Year’s: Police warns against tyre burning; firing live bullets

Licensed firearm holders have been cautioned against the "excitement" of the season, specifically the illegal act of firing bullets into the air.

As Uganda prepares to usher in the New Year, the Uganda Police Force has set guidelines aimed at ensuring public safety and the preservation of national infrastructure.

Police Spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke, at a press conference on Monday morning, outlined the operational posture for the festive night, warning that lawlessness disguised as celebration will not be tolerated.

Rusoke warned, among others, against the traditional but destructive practice of burning tyres on public roads.

Such actions, he said, often take place on expensive tarmac surfaces, which are funded by taxpayers.

"You cannot at your own volition destroy public infrastructure," Rusoke warned, noting that the heat from burning rubber causes long-term damage to the road network.

The police have vowed to take "stern action" against any individuals found participating in this violation

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusoke Kituuma, the Uganda Police Force spokesperson.

Strict Controls on Firearms

The spokesperson also addressed the dangerous trend of celebratory gunfire. Licensed firearm holders have been cautioned against the "excitement" of the season, specifically the illegal act of firing bullets into the air.

He pointed out the lethal risks involved, especially when alcohol consumption is factored into the equation.

“We caution firearms holders who get excited by the new year and shoot bullets in the air. That is not acceptable; it is illegal and a risk,” he said.

“We don't know at that time how many bottles of alcohol you have taken. You could end up injuring innocent members of the public. If we get such errant firearms holders; they will spend the next hours of the festive season in our coolers."

Regarding the official displays that mark the stroke of midnight, the police have reasserted that only licensed personnel are permitted to handle explosives.

In a bid to curb noise pollution and security anxiety, fireworks displays must not exceed a duration of five minutes—a regulation Rusoke identified as one of the most frequently abused.

Furthermore, any display must be preceded by a public advertisement in the media. District Police Commanders (DPCs) have been granted the full authority to intercept and stop any fireworks event that fails to comply with these stringent safety guidelines.

