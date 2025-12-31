New voter verification website misleading - EC warns

The website is being promoted as a tool to assist voters to locate their voter registration details and polling stations.

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Uganda has issued a public warning regarding a suspicious website claiming to offer voter verification services for the 2026 General Elections.

In a statement on Wednesday the EC said it had become aware of a website operating under the name (registry.ugtally.com), reportedly run by an entity known as FANON.

According to the Commission, the website is being promoted as a tool to assist voters to locate their voter registration details and polling stations.

However, the EC stressed that the website is not authorised and has no affiliation with the Electoral Commission.

While FANON has publicly claimed that it is not linked to any political party and that its role is purely civic, the Commission emphasised that such claims do not legitimise the platform’s activities.

Risks to voters and personal data

The Commission warned that the unauthorised website may contain misleading or inaccurate information and could pose risks to members of the public who interact with it.

Voters have been advised not to visit the site, submit personal information, or engage with its services in any way. The EC further stated that it cannot be held responsible for how any information is accessed, used, or misused through the said platform.

The EC also clarified that FANON has neither applied for nor received accreditation as a voter education civil society organisation.

Citing Articles 60 and 61 of the 1995 Constitution, the Commission reiterated that it has the exclusive mandate to compile, maintain, revise, and update the National Voters Register.

Any unauthorised access, hosting, or distribution of voter registration data is an offence punishable under the law.

Voters have been strongly encouraged to use only the official Electoral Commission website to verify their registration particulars and polling station information.