New details emerge on suspect in Ggaba toddler killings

Christopher Okello Onyum, the suspect in the killing of four toddlers at Ggaba Early Childhood Development Centre, reportedly had a history of mental illness and had previously been taken to the United States for treatment, Uganda Radio Network reported

A suspect arrested over the killing of four toddlers at Ggaba Early Childhood Development Centre in Kampala reportedly had a history of mental illness, according to information from family members and local leaders.

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Christopher Okello Onyum is currently detained at Kabalagala Police Division. He is accused of entering the daycare centre on Thursday, April 2, 2026, pretending to be a parent seeking to enrol a child. He allegedly attacked children who were playing at a seesaw, killing four. Security personnel later rescued him from an angry mob.

According to Uganda Radio Network, new details from sources close to the investigation indicate that the suspect had long-standing mental health challenges. His family reportedly took him to the United States for treatment. He is said to have returned quietly to Uganda in November last year.

Ggaba LCIII councillor Arnold Kasujja said the suspect’s father, a resident of Bunga, identified him through images circulated after the incident and shared the information with investigators.

“It’s the father, a resident of Bunga, who told police that they took him to the USA for treatment, and the family didn’t even know he had returned,” Kasujja said.

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Kasujja added that taxi drivers who knew the suspect claimed he had previously spoken about visiting a traditional healer who allegedly advised him that ritual sacrifice was the only way to acquire wealth.

There are also unverified claims linking the suspect to an earlier incident involving the death of his stepbrother in 2017. The matter reportedly did not reach police but is said to have prompted the family to seek treatment for him abroad.

On Friday, April 3, 2026, state minister for Higher Education John Chrysestom Muyingo visited the scene. He ordered the closure of the facility and its sister schools as investigations continue. Authorities also pledged support to the affected families and injured staff.