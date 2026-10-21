Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST)

Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST)

NCHE overrules Pharmacy Society, clears MUST to continue Pharmacy course

The National Council for Higher Education clears MUST to continue its Bachelor of Pharmacy course, rejecting the Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda's withdrawal.

The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has rejected the Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda's (PSU) decision to withdraw recognition of the Bachelor of Pharmacy programme at Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST), declaring that the course remains fully accredited.

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NCHE, in a statement on Wednesday said PSU had acted without consulting the council, which holds the legal mandate to accredit university programmes and recognise academic qualifications in Uganda.

The clarification comes two days after PSU announced that it had withdrawn recognition of MUST's pharmacy programme over staffing shortages and concerns about the qualifications of the department's acting head.

The Pharmacy program was first accredited in 2010 and has since undergone several successful reviews. Its latest accreditation was granted on January 30, 2025, allowing the university to offer the programme until 2036.

NCHE said it was “neither involved nor consulted” in the Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda's unilateral decision to withdraw its recognition of the Bachelor of Pharmacy programme at MUST

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It maintained that the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act gives NCHE the authority to accredit academic programmes, investigate complaints against universities and determine the recognition of academic qualifications.

The council cited Section 4(d)(ii) of the Act, which requires it to consult professional associations and regulatory bodies when accrediting academic and professional programmes.

"Withdrawal of recognition of qualifications of graduates of a given programme or academic institution is the preserve of the National Council for Higher Education," NCHE stated.

The regulator insisted that PSU's announcement had not affected the programme's accreditation.

It added that the accreditation had not been withdrawn and that teaching and learning should continue.

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The dispute began after PSU accused MUST of failing to maintain adequate academic staffing and appointing a non-pharmacist to lead its Department of Pharmacy.

In a public notice issued on October 19, 2026, the society withdrew its recognition of the programme with immediate effect.

PSU also announced restrictions affecting pharmacy student registration numbers, internship placements and eligibility for professional qualifying examinations.

The society argued that the university had failed to address concerns raised in a September 10 notice requiring it to explain why recognition should not be withdrawn.

The controversy centred on the appointment of a senior lecturer with a nursing background as acting head of the Pharmacy Department.

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MUST had appointed the lecturer after its former department head, an associate professor of pharmacy, resigned to join another university.

NCHE explained that the former head left in July 2026 after securing promotion to full professor at another academic institution.

The university subsequently appointed a senior lecturer who holds a PhD in Pharmacology from Ghent University in Belgium to lead the department temporarily.

Although the lecturer was not a pharmacist, MUST defended the appointment, citing her academic qualifications and experience in pharmacology, clinical trials and related subjects.

The university said it had struggled to find a qualified pharmacist at the rank of senior lecturer or above to fill the leadership vacancy.

However, PSU maintained that the arrangement fell short of the professional standards required for pharmacy education.

Following the dispute, MUST appointed Dr Jonans Tusimire, a pharmacist and senior lecturer, as acting head of the department for three months, effective October 19, 2026.

Dr Tusimire also serves as deputy dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences and president of the Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda.

NCHE acknowledged the appointment, confirming that a qualified pharmacist now heads the department.

"The current Acting Head of Department of the Pharmacy Department is a Pharmacist who also serves as the President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda," the council said.

In an October 20 letter to NCHE executive director Prof Mary Okwakol, MUST vice-chancellor Prof Pauline Byakika-Kibwika outlined measures the university had taken to address PSU's concerns.

She said the Ministry of Public Service had granted clearance on October 14 to recruit or promote academic staff in the department.

The university plans to advertise positions for associate professor and senior lecturer, with recruitment expected to conclude by December 2026.

MUST also acknowledged staffing shortages and said it had arranged part-time lecturers to support teaching while awaiting permanent appointments.