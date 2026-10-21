Parliament disbands entire UHRC leadership over ‘irreconcilable differences’

Parliament has approved the disbandment of the Uganda Human Rights Commission leadership, removing Mariam Wangadya after severe administrative failures.

Parliament has approved the disbandment of the entire leadership of the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC), following investigations that exposed deep divisions, administrative failures and a breakdown in decision-making at the constitutional body.

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The decision affects the commission's chairperson, Mariam Wangadya, and fellow commissioners, whose prolonged disagreements have reportedly paralysed the institution responsible for protecting and promoting human rights in Uganda.

The resolution follows separate investigations by Parliament's Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) and the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

COSASE chairperson Muwada Nkunyingi said on Wednesday that the two committees initially proposed different measures but later agreed that replacing the entire leadership offered the best chance of restoring the commission's operations.

"As COSASE we had recommended retirement in the public interest of all culpable officers of UHRC. The Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee on the other hand recommended the disbandment of the entire commission and for a new team to be put in place," Mr Nkunyingi said.

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"The two committees reconciled the positions and finally the parliament has approved that in line with our observations, the commissioners and chairperson of the UHRC be disbanded and a new team put in place to execute the constitutional mandate UHRC."

He attributed the decision to persistent leadership wrangles, administrative weaknesses and the commission's failure to execute its constitutional duties.

Mr Nkunyingi said efforts to reconcile the commissioners had failed, leaving Parliament with little confidence that the current leadership could restore normal operations.

"Even the government side conceded that the efforts to reconcile these commissioners were not fruitful. The commissioners could no longer sit, or meet, or make decisions. They had irreconcilable differences," he said.

The decision follows months of parliamentary scrutiny that exposed disputes between Ms Wangadya, fellow commissioners and senior administrative officers.

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During its investigation, COSASE established that the commission had not held a formal meeting since March 2026, despite the requirement for commissioners to meet and make decisions on institutional affairs.

Appearing before the committee in July, commissioner Simeo Nsubuga confirmed that the members had stopped holding regular meetings.

The committee also learnt that the commission's tribunal, which hears complaints of human rights violations, had not conducted hearings since December 2025 after exhausting its allocated funds.

The leadership crisis worsened in August when commissioners accused Ms Wangadya of excluding them from important decisions and failing to convene meetings.

Commissioner Jacqueline Atuhaire accused the chairperson of diverting resources from core activities, including tribunal hearings, towards foreign travel.

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She also alleged favouritism in the allocation of official engagements and travel opportunities.

Ms Wangadya denied deliberately sidelining commissioners and dismissed some of the accusations as a campaign to damage her reputation.

COSASE also uncovered serious weaknesses in the commission's performance and financial management.

Presenting the committee's report to Parliament on October 15, 2026, Mr Nkunyingi revealed that UHRC had received Shs28.95 billion in revenue during the 2024/2025 financial year, up from Shs18.34 billion the previous year.

However, the increased funding had not produced corresponding improvements in the commission's performance.

The committee found that 19 per cent of registered complaints remained uninvestigated.

UHRC concluded only 50 tribunal complaints against a target of 250 and settled 49 cases through mediation against a target of 400.

COSASE further questioned the management of Shs70.4 million initially allocated for partitioning works at the commission's headquarters.

MPs recommended further investigations by the Inspectorate of Government and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

The committee also identified weaknesses in asset management, including discrepancies in vehicle records and underutilised land.

The Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, chaired by John Teira, conducted a separate inquiry into the commission's leadership and handling of human rights complaints.

During the investigation, MPs questioned Ms Wangadya over allegations that she had dismissed complaints without consulting fellow commissioners.

Several legislators demanded evidence that the disputed cases had gone through the required procedures.

Soroti Woman MP Anna Adeke raised concerns about decisions that appeared to have been made without the participation of other commissioners.

Ms Wangadya defended the decisions, arguing that some complaints lacked legal merit or fell outside the commission's jurisdiction.

She also told legislators that her attempts to reconcile with disgruntled commissioners had failed.

"I have tried it more than once but I do not see any indication that the commissioners who accused me are willing to have dialogue. I hope that they will be forthcoming," she said during the July proceedings. The Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee subsequently resolved to recommend the replacement of the commission's leadership.

Its members reportedly reached the decision in September after examining the continuing governance disputes and their effect on the institution's work.

The crisis had earlier prompted Ms Wangadya to submit a notice expressing her intention to resign to President Museveni on July 6, 2026.

However, Attorney General Sam Mayanja told Parliament on July 15 that the notice did not amount to a formal resignation.

He explained that Ms Wangadya would remain chairperson until the appointing authority formally accepted her resignation.

The UHRC is established under Article 51 of the Constitution and is mandated to investigate human rights violations, inspect detention facilities, educate the public and advise the government on human rights matters.