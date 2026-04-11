Navio’s Surprise Freestyle Steals the Show at Creators Lab Tales Edition

Leading the session was Navio, whose role went far beyond that of a judge

Leading the session was Navio, whose role went far beyond that of a judge

Held in partnership with AUMEX, the Live Performance Masterclass delivered a bold, interactive platform where emerging artists stepped up to showcase their originality.

The latest edition of the Guinness Smooth Creators Lab didn’t just meet expectations; it transformed Tales Bukoto into a high-energy hub of discovery, mentorship, and unforgettable live music moments.

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Held in partnership with AUMEX, the Live Performance Masterclass delivered a bold, interactive platform where emerging artists stepped up to showcase their originality. From R&B and alternative sounds to pop and hip hop, the night reflected the rich diversity of Uganda’s music scene, with performances cutting across multiple languages and styles.

Leading the session was Navio, whose role went far beyond that of a judge. Offering real-time, constructive feedback, he broke down each performance with precision, from vocals and beat selection to stage presence and crowd engagement. Together with fellow panelists, the feedback followed AUMEX’s structured framework, ensuring every act walked away with practical insights to sharpen their craft.

But while the feedback sessions were impactful, the night’s defining magic came unscripted.

It came when a rising Luo artist took the stage with his original track OMERA, delivering what would become one of the evening's standout performances. Fully immersed in the moment, Navio jumped on stage mid-performance, matching the artist’s energy before delivering a spontaneous freestyle verse that sent the crowd into a frenzy. The chemistry was instant, the moment electric, a true co-sign in real time. Clearly impressed, Navio went a step further, promising the young artist a studio session, calling the track “lit,” and signaling genuine belief in his potential.

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That unscripted collaboration captured the very essence of the Creators Lab: raw talent meeting opportunity, and moments turning into momentum.

Reflecting on the impact of the platform, Guinness Brand Manager Denise Paula Nazzinda emphasised the intention behind the initiative, noting that the Creators Lab is designed to go beyond entertainment and actively invest in talent development.

“With the Guinness Smooth Creators Lab, our goal is to create meaningful platforms where young creatives can grow, collaborate, and unlock new possibilities. Through initiatives like the Live Performance Masterclass and partnerships with platforms like AUMEX, we are intentionally investing in talent by giving artists real-time feedback, access to industry leaderslike Navio and the confidence to own their journey. We’re not just creating moments, we’re building opportunities for the next generation to truly Make It Yours” she said.

Abaasa Rwemereza, the founder of AUMEX noted that Uganda has a lot of talent but most of the time, they have not had opportunities of getting the guidance needed.

“That’s why the partnership with the Guinness Smooth Creator Labs is almost a natural fit for us, it’s open, we don’t preselect artists, they show up, get onto the stage and get immediate feedback, guidance and in today’s case, someone may have earned himself a remix with Navio,” he said.

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And just when it seemed the night couldn’t climb any higher, Azawi closed the show with a commanding performance that reminded everyone why she remains one of Uganda’s most captivating live acts. Backed by a high-energy DJ lineup, the event ended on a euphoric note, with the crowd fully immersed in the music and the moment.