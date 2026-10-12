From Nansana Dance Kids to TikTok fame: Nahia 256 sets sights on inspiring young girls

Ugandan TikTok dancer Nahia 256, born Winnie Nakyanzi, is building on her experience with Nansana Dance Kids to pursue a career in entertainment and inspire young girls through dance.

Nahia 256, whose real name is Winnie Nakyanzi, is a 20-year-old Ugandan dancer and TikTok content creator from Nansana, Wakiso district.

She began developing her dancing talent with Nansana Dance Kids before pursuing opportunities in digital entertainment.

Nahia 256 performs Ugandan and international dance styles, using TikTok to showcase her creativity and promote Ugandan dance culture.

The young entertainer hopes to build a successful career while inspiring girls to pursue their talents with confidence and determination.

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At just 20, Ugandan dancer and TikTok content creator Winnie Nakyanzi, popularly known as Nahia 256, is turning her childhood passion for dance into a growing career in digital entertainment.

The Nansana-born entertainer hopes to use her talent and growing online presence to inspire young girls to pursue their dreams, regardless of the challenges they face.

Born on July 10, 2006, in Nansana, Wakiso district, Nakyanzi developed an interest in dancing during her childhood. She later joined Nansana Dance Kids, where she sharpened her skills and gained the confidence to perform before audiences.

What began as a childhood interest has since grown into an ambition to establish herself in Uganda's entertainment industry.

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Through TikTok, Nahia 256 showcases her dancing skills by performing routines inspired by Ugandan music and international trends. Her performances blend local dance styles with modern choreography as she seeks to reach audiences beyond Uganda.

Winnie Nakyanzi, popularly known as Nahia 256

The young entertainer sees social media as an opportunity to showcase her abilities and build a career without relying solely on traditional entertainment platforms.

Her journey also reflects the growing influence of TikTok in Uganda, where young creatives use short videos to showcase their talents and connect with audiences.

For Nahia 256, however, dancing goes beyond entertainment.

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She hopes her journey will encourage girls who struggle with self-confidence or lack the support needed to develop their talents.

She believes dedication, confidence and hard work can help young people turn their interests into careers.

As she continues to develop her skills, Nahia 256 wants to expand her presence in digital entertainment while promoting Ugandan dance culture.

Her long-term ambition is to become an established entertainer and influencer whose work encourages more girls to believe in their abilities.