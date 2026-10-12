Nahia 256 wins hearts on TikTok with powerful message about silence and strength

Ugandan TikTok influencer and dancer Nahia 256, born Winnie Nakyanzi, has attracted 18,300 likes with a chess-themed video about silence and strength as she expands her creative career beyond dance.

Ugandan dancer Nahia 256 has attracted attention on TikTok with a video titled "Silence Is Not The Evidence Of Weakness", which promotes patience, confidence and self-control.

The chess-themed TikTok video recorded 18,300 likes, 146 comments, 962 saves and 118 shares, according to figures supplied about the post.

Born Winnie Nakyanzi on July 10, 2006, in Nansana, Wakiso district, Nahia 256 began developing her talent with Nansana Dance Kids.

The 20-year-old TikTok creator hopes to expand beyond dancing into visual storytelling while inspiring young Ugandan girls to pursue their dreams.

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Ugandan dancer and TikTok content creator Winnie Nakyanzi, popularly known as Nahia 256, is attracting attention beyond her dancing skills after sharing a video that encourages people to find strength in silence.

The 20-year-old entertainer has drawn interest on TikTok with a video captioned "Silence Is Not The Evidence Of Weakness", which uses a chess-playing scene to communicate a message about patience, confidence and self-control.

Unlike her usual dance performances, the video focuses on storytelling, portraying silence as a sign of strength rather than weakness.

The clip has attracted 18,300 likes, 146 comments, 962 saves and 118 shares, according to engagement figures shared about the post.

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The response marks another step in Nakyanzi's efforts to expand her creative work beyond dance and connect with audiences through messages drawn from everyday experiences.

Born on July 10, 2006, in Nansana, Wakiso district, Nakyanzi developed an interest in performing arts during her childhood.

She began nurturing her talent with Nansana Dance Kids, where she gained experience in dancing and performing before audiences.

Her involvement with the group helped shape her ambition to pursue entertainment as a career.

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Since then, Nakyanzi has turned to TikTok to showcase her creativity, performing routines inspired by Ugandan music and international dance trends.

Nahia 256

However, her latest video suggests she is exploring other forms of entertainment, including visual storytelling and performances that communicate social messages.

Through the chess scene, Nahia 256 seeks to demonstrate that people do not always need words to express confidence or prove their abilities.

The message also reflects her ambition to inspire young girls who may lack the confidence or encouragement to pursue their dreams.

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She hopes her journey from Nansana Dance Kids to creating content on TikTok will encourage other young people to develop their talents and embrace opportunities in the creative industry.

Her growing interest in storytelling comes as social media platforms provide Ugandan entertainers with opportunities to reach audiences without depending entirely on traditional media.

For Nakyanzi, the goal is to build an identity that extends beyond dancing while continuing to celebrate Ugandan creativity.

As she develops her career, Nahia 256 hopes to use her performances to entertain, inspire and encourage young people to believe in their abilities.