Museveni hosts regional security summit on DRC conflict

The summit was attended by representatives from the Diplomatic Corps, South Africa, Sudan, S. Sudan, Angola, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea, Rwanda, DRC and Kenya.

The summit was attended by representatives from the Diplomatic Corps, South Africa, Sudan, S. Sudan, Angola, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea, Rwanda, DRC and Kenya.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni hosted a high-level regional summit on the conflict in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, December 21 at State House.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni hosted a high level regional summit on the conflict in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, December 21 at State House.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to diplomatic sources, Museveni called upon the summit to involve regional leaders in finding a lasting solution to the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo and avert the possibility of a regional war.

I am currently chairing the Ad-Hoc Summit on the Security Situation in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and the region at State House, Entebbe. I am encouraged by the discussions and the strong commitment of participating countries to collaborate for lasting peace and… pic.twitter.com/AzaZBtGv0B — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) December 21, 2025

Speaking via Zoom, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Félix Tshisekedi stressed that the Washington Accords signed before United States of America president Donald Trump must be respected by Rwanda.

He called for the immediate withdrawal of Rwandan troops from DRC territory and not repositioning of forces.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I want to be perfectly clear: what we are expecting is neither a redeployment nor a tactical repositioning, but the effective, complete, and unequivocal withdrawal of Rwandan troops from the entire territory of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in accordance with the commitments made and the resolutions in force,” he said before adding:

“An announced withdrawal, but neither effective, nor verified, nor followed by the restoration of the authority of the regular forces, cannot be considered a real withdrawal. The credibility of any peace process rests on verifiable acts, and not on circumstantial statements.”

Le Président de la République, Félix Tshisekedi, a pris part ce dimanche 21 décembre 2025, par visioconférence, au sommet ad hoc des Chefs d'État et de Gouvernement du Mécanisme Régional de Suivi de l'accord-cadre de la Conférence internationale sur la région des Grands Lacs… pic.twitter.com/lcdJcpfM58 — Présidence RDC 🇨🇩 (@Presidence_RDC) December 21, 2025

Rwanda’s interior minister Vincent Biruta stated that FDLR rebels in the DRC remain a security threat to his nation and must be neutralised.

“The main concern for Rwanda, which cannot be ignored, is the continued presence of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR)... At present, it is urgent to demilitarize this negative force, as clearly stipulated in the agreement. Failing to resolve this issue undermines trust and continues to pose a serious threat to regional security,” stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Museveni reportedly advised that the 2013 Great Lakes Peace and Security Cooperation agreement must be held for a lasting solution. The agreement called for ceasefire and withdrawal of all armed groups in Eastern DRC, integration program of all combatants, restructuring and professionalising DRC army, political dialogue, natural resource management, and regional cooperation to curtail cross-border militias.