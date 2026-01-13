MultiChoice offers free DStv and GOtv upgrades: What you need to know

MultiChoice Uganda has launched a January–February 2026 campaign that automatically upgrades DStv and GOtv subscribers to the next package at no extra cost when they pay fully for their current plan.

The campaign, called We Got You, is designed to give customers more value as they manage early-year expenses such as school fees and household costs.

Running from January 1 to February 28, 2026, the offer applies to active subscribers, customers who reconnect, and new users.

Anyone who pays fully for their current package during the period will receive an automatic upgrade to the next package at no extra cost.

Speaking on the offer, Rinaldi Jamugisa, the company’s PR and Communications Manager, said the campaign is a thank-you to loyal customers.

“This upgrade is our way of appreciating families who choose DStv and GOtv every day. We want our customers to start the year feeling supported and valued. When you pay for your package, we give you more channels and more moments to enjoy together,” Jamugisa said.

Nellie Mwanda, Senior Manager for Customer Value Management, said subscribers can make payments or reconnect through several easy options.

These include the MyDStv or MyGOtv apps, mobile money where available, banks, ATMs, USSD, card payments, and authorised agents.