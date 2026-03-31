Muhoozi releases, reinstates Gen Namanya after 'amicable and friendly' meeting

UPDF spokesperson Chris Magezi announced in an update that Namanya had been cleared of all allegations and would resume his duties without restriction.

The Chief of Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has released Brig Gen Johnson Namanya from military detention and ordered his immediate reinstatement after what was described as an “amicable and friendly” meeting.

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UPDF spokesperson Chris Magezi announced in an update that Namanya had been cleared of all allegations and would resume his duties without restriction.

“The Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has today released Brig Gen Johnson Namanya from detention after an amicable and friendly meeting in which the latter was cleared of all allegations leveled against him. Brig Gen Namanya will resume his military duties accordingly,” said Magezi.

A photo shared alongside the statement showed the two officers seated together during the meeting, signalling a resolution to the matter.

Namanya’s release comes just days after his arrest, which had raised concern within military and political circles.

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Daily Monitor reported that the officer had been detained alongside Maj Gen Don William Nabasa on orders of Gen Muhoozi as part of ongoing internal investigations.

The two senior officers were arrested last week over suspected corruption-related offences linked to procurement within the military.

Sources indicated that the probe centred on alleged misuse of funds meant for aircraft spare parts and fuel, with reports suggesting over Shs1 billion could have been mismanaged.

They were initially held at a military facility in Mbuya before being transferred to the Special Forces Command detention centre in Kasenyi.

Namanya, who had recently returned to active military service after working with the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control, had only just been redeployed before his arrest.

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His detention was part of a wider crackdown within the Uganda People’s Defence Forces aimed at strengthening accountability. Reports indicate that several other officers, including senior and mid-level commanders, were also arrested in connection with the same investigation.

In addition, Brig Abdul Rugumayo was removed from his role as Deputy Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security in a related shake-up, with Brig Gen Oscar Munanura appointed as his replacement.