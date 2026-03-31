Advertisement

DJ Leehleza to headline Serendipity Sunday in Kampala

Pulse Uganda
Pulse Uganda 09:48 - 31 March 2026
DJ Leehleza
The event aims to offer a themed night inspired by Las Vegas-style entertainment, blending music, fashion and immersive visuals to create a different atmosphere from the city’s usual club scene.
Advertisement

South African DJ Leehleza is set to headline the upcoming Serendipity Sunday event at Guvnor Street Side, in what organisers describe as one of Kampala’s more visually ambitious nightlife experiences.

Advertisement

The event aims to offer a themed night inspired by Las Vegas-style entertainment, blending music, fashion and immersive visuals to create a different atmosphere from the city’s usual club scene.

Known for his mix of amapiano, Afro house and high-energy club sounds, DJ Leehleza is expected to lead the night’s musical direction. His performances are often characterised by seamless transitions and a focus on crowd engagement, making him a popular act across different audiences.

Organisers say this edition will place added emphasis on visual production. A 3D immersive setup has been designed to transform the venue, combining lighting, stage design and sound to create a more interactive experience for attendees.

The event will also be hosted by Ugandan fashion entrepreneur and show host Abryanz, who is expected to bring his signature style and presence to the night.

Advertisement

Serendipity Sunday has steadily grown as a nightlife concept in Kampala, attracting a mix of revellers interested in themed experiences and curated entertainment.

This latest edition is expected to draw a fashionable crowd and deliver a high-energy atmosphere, as organisers look to build on the success of previous events.

Overall, the night is positioned as a blend of music, visuals and social experience, offering partygoers a different take on Kampala’s weekend nightlife scene.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Fire destroys boys’ dormitory at Kabale school
News
31.03.2026
Fire destroys boys’ dormitory at Kabale school
DJ Leehleza to headline Serendipity Sunday in Kampala
Entertainment
31.03.2026
DJ Leehleza to headline Serendipity Sunday in Kampala
Ministry of Energy grants Euro Gold licence for Yumbe project
News
31.03.2026
Ministry of Energy grants Euro Gold licence for Yumbe project
Photos: Katonga bridge nears completion
News
31.03.2026
Photos: Katonga bridge nears completion
Hackers ‘target Uganda’ after Muhoozi comments on Israel-Iran war
News
31.03.2026
Hackers ‘target Uganda’ after Muhoozi comments on Israel-Iran war
Kyambogo student dies in Bweyogerere road crash
News
31.03.2026
Kyambogo student dies in Bweyogerere road crash