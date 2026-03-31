DJ Leehleza to headline Serendipity Sunday in Kampala

The event aims to offer a themed night inspired by Las Vegas-style entertainment, blending music, fashion and immersive visuals to create a different atmosphere from the city’s usual club scene.

South African DJ Leehleza is set to headline the upcoming Serendipity Sunday event at Guvnor Street Side, in what organisers describe as one of Kampala’s more visually ambitious nightlife experiences.

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The event aims to offer a themed night inspired by Las Vegas-style entertainment, blending music, fashion and immersive visuals to create a different atmosphere from the city’s usual club scene.

Known for his mix of amapiano, Afro house and high-energy club sounds, DJ Leehleza is expected to lead the night’s musical direction. His performances are often characterised by seamless transitions and a focus on crowd engagement, making him a popular act across different audiences.

Organisers say this edition will place added emphasis on visual production. A 3D immersive setup has been designed to transform the venue, combining lighting, stage design and sound to create a more interactive experience for attendees.

The event will also be hosted by Ugandan fashion entrepreneur and show host Abryanz, who is expected to bring his signature style and presence to the night.

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Serendipity Sunday has steadily grown as a nightlife concept in Kampala, attracting a mix of revellers interested in themed experiences and curated entertainment.

This latest edition is expected to draw a fashionable crowd and deliver a high-energy atmosphere, as organisers look to build on the success of previous events.