DJ Harvey ignites Aura with electric Choplife Sunday vibes

The DJ lineup, led by South Africa’s DJ Harvey, ensured that the music perfectly matched the ambience and turn up.

The DJ lineup, led by South Africa’s DJ Harvey, ensured that the music perfectly matched the ambience and turn up.

The night has become a staple for the city’s party faithful, whose ambition aligns with its philosophy- ‘Work hard play harder.’

On Sunday, March 29, The Choplife theme party, that happens every Sunday at Aura Lounge- Kololo, was elevated into a whole different experience- thanks to global luxury tequila brand- Don Julio, and South Africa’s Dj Harvey.

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Hosted by socialite Sheila Gashumba aka Lil Stunner- the Don Julio 1942 influencer, the night has steadily cemented itself on the Kampala weekly party calendar as one to look out for.

The night has become a staple for the city’s party faithful, whose ambition aligns with its philosophy- ‘Work hard play harder.’

As the clock ticked towards midnight, fun lovers slowly started stepping into Aura- in pairs, solo, or in small groups, ready to party and have a great time.

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The stylish ones, and the exhibitionists, pulled up on the red carpet with phones in hand, and made sure to capture the moments and share on their snap and the gram.

Don Julio, the evening’s sponsors, did not disappoint, with tequila offerings at the bar, for their Blanco, Anejo, Reposado, and the luxurious 1942 variants.

Each bottle was delivered with a lavish presentation.

For cocktail lovers, Aura’s expert mixologists were at hand to cater for every pallet- from classic Margaritas and Palomas, to bolder tequila-forward mixes.

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The DJ lineup, led by South Africa’s DJ Harvey, ensured that the music perfectly matched the ambience and turn up.

Harvey was joined by Don Julio influencers- DJ Dash and Lil Stunner, Fem DJ, Thee Wild Fire, DJ Litto, and DJ Jose.

Their sets covered genres ranging from dancehall, Afrobeats, Hip-Hop, R&B, Afro-soul, and a bit of Kidandali, keeping the mood and tempo high all through the night.

“Chop Life Sundays are where Kampala’s big ballers come to chop their money, and to celebrate the large and small achievements,” said Judie Nandekya, Senior Brand Manager for Tequila and Rum East Africa. “We are always happy to be at Choplife Sundays, it’s an opportunity to share our luxury tequila with the people who understand luxury celebrations the most,” she added.

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As Sunday night, or rather Monday morning ensued, DJ Harvey served Ugandans with an Amapiano set that for a moment brought the Jo'burg vibe to Kampala.