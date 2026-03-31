Fire destroys boys’ dormitory at Kabale school

A fire outbreak has destroyed a boys’ dormitory at Child Care Nursery and Primary School

A fire outbreak has destroyed a boys’ dormitory at Child Care Nursery and Primary School

Police said the blaze affected one of the rooms on the third floor of the school building, which was being used as a dormitory for boys.

A fire outbreak has destroyed a boys’ dormitory at Child Care Nursery and Primary School in Buhara Sub-county, Kabale District, leaving property worth about Shs30 million damaged.

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The incident happened on the night of March 30, 2026, at around 9:00 p.m. in Karukoba Cell, Ntarabana Parish.

Police said the blaze affected one of the rooms on the third floor of the school building, which was being used as a dormitory for boys.

Kigezi Region Police spokesperson, Elly Maate, said authorities were alerted after the school director, Innocent Mbeinenamukama, reported the incident by telephone.

By the time emergency teams arrived, the fire had already spread through the dormitory room, destroying property inside. Items lost in the fire included beds, mattresses, pupils’ clothing and books.

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Several people, including school staff and nearby residents, gathered at the scene as efforts to contain the fire got underway.

Firefighters contain the blaze

A fire brigade team led by SP Muhanguzi Moses responded quickly to the call, with Sgt. Bikorwomuhangi Andrew driving the fire engine.

Firefighters managed to put out the flames before they could spread to other parts of the building or neighbouring structures.

Their intervention is believed to have saved the rest of the school from more extensive damage.

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Police commended the team for their swift response, noting that the situation could have been worse without timely action.

Suspected cause and investigations

Preliminary findings suggest that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit, although investigations are still ongoing.