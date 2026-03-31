Advertisement

Photos: Katonga bridge nears completion

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 09:08 - 31 March 2026
Katonga bridge
From the aerial views, the bridge is clearly elevated above the surrounding wetlands and river channels. This is a key design improvement, as the old bridge was vulnerable to flooding. 
Advertisement

The reconstruction of the Katonga Bridge along Uganda’s busy Kampala–Masaka Highway is nearing completion, with officials expressing confidence that the project could be delivered ahead of schedule.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Works and Transport yesterday provided an update showing the bridge in advanced stage of construction, with most of the major structural work already completed.

The bridge deck is fully laid out, with a smooth concrete surface visible across the span.

Safety railings have already been installed along both sides and the structure appears solid and continuous

Traffic in both directions continues to move smoothly on the temporary approach roads that were erected, as the works near completion

Advertisement
Katonga Bridge

From the aerial views, the bridge is clearly elevated above the surrounding wetlands and river channels. This is a key design improvement, as the old bridge was vulnerable to flooding. 

The new structure sits higher, with a longer span across the floodplain, allowing water to pass underneath more freely. 

Justice Mugabe, a safety officer with China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), said the project is now in its final phase.

“We are moving very smoothly and we hope to have finished even before the  end of the contractual timeline this year,” he said.

Advertisement
Katonga Bridge

A key transport link disrupted by floods

The Katonga Bridge, located over River Katonga in Mpigi District, is a critical connection on the Kampala–Masaka Highway, one of Uganda’s busiest trade routes linking the country to Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In May 2023, the old bridge was severely damaged after heavy flash floods swept through the area, cutting off traffic for months and paralysing movement along the highway. 

Advertisement

The destruction forced motorists to use longer alternative routes through Sembabule and other districts, increasing travel time and transport costs. In response, the government installed a temporary steel bridge to restore partial connectivity as plans for a permanent solution were developed. 

The new Katonga Bridge is being constructed as a raised, permanent concrete structure designed to withstand future flooding. Government allocated about Shs191 billion for the project, with works being undertaken by CCCC. 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Fire destroys boys’ dormitory at Kabale school
News
31.03.2026
Fire destroys boys’ dormitory at Kabale school
DJ Leehleza to headline Serendipity Sunday in Kampala
Entertainment
31.03.2026
DJ Leehleza to headline Serendipity Sunday in Kampala
Ministry of Energy grants Euro Gold licence for Yumbe project
News
31.03.2026
Ministry of Energy grants Euro Gold licence for Yumbe project
Photos: Katonga bridge nears completion
News
31.03.2026
Photos: Katonga bridge nears completion
Hackers ‘target Uganda’ after Muhoozi comments on Israel-Iran war
News
31.03.2026
Hackers ‘target Uganda’ after Muhoozi comments on Israel-Iran war
Kyambogo student dies in Bweyogerere road crash
News
31.03.2026
Kyambogo student dies in Bweyogerere road crash