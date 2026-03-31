Hackers ‘target Uganda’ after Muhoozi comments on Israel-Iran war

Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has claimed that the country faced a wave of cyber attacks following his recent public support for Israel amid rising tensions with Iran.

Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has claimed that the country faced a wave of cyber attacks following his recent public support for Israel amid rising tensions with Iran.

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In a statement posted online, Muhoozi said Uganda had experienced “numerous cyber attacks” after his earlier remarks, but had no further details.

“After my tweets the other day in support of Israel, our country experienced numerous cyber attacks,” Gen Muhoozi posted

“We shall investigate all of them. We will take strong action against those who sent and supported those attacks.”

Muhoozi did not specify which institutions were targeted or whether critical infrastructure, including military systems, was affected.

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Muhoozi’s Israel stance sparks attention

The cyber threat claims come days after Muhoozi triggered global attention with a series of social media posts backing Israel in the ongoing Middle East tensions.

In one widely shared message, Muhoozi said that “any talk of destroying or defeating Israel” would draw Uganda into the conflict on Israel’s side.

He further suggested that Uganda would be willing to support Israel militarily if needed, citing historical ties and religious solidarity.

The remarks quickly went viral, generating international attention and debate. Analysts noted that Uganda maintains longstanding relations with Israel, dating back decades, including security cooperation and historical events such as the 1976 Entebbe rescue operation.

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Mixed reactions at home and abroad

Muhoozi’s comments drew mixed reactions both locally and internationally. Some observers viewed the statements as symbolic political messaging rather than formal government policy, while others raised concerns about their diplomatic implications.

The general is known for making outspoken social media remarks on regional and global issues, which have previously sparked diplomatic tensions.

Reports indicate that his latest comments also attracted criticism and ridicule in some quarters, particularly from online users and commentators who questioned Uganda’s potential role in a distant geopolitical conflict.

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