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Kyambogo student dies in Bweyogerere road crash
A student of Kyambogo University has died following a road crash in Bweyogerere, according to police and university authorities.
The deceased has been identified as Anita Scovia Cherotich, a second-year student pursuing a Bachelor of Environmental Science Technology and Management. She was attached to Nanziri Hall at the time of her death.
According to Traffic Police spokesperson SP Michael Kananura, Scovia was involved in a fatal accident while travelling on a boda-boda. The motorcycle reportedly collided with a moving vehicle, leading to her immediate death.
Police said her body was taken to Mulago City Mortuary as investigations into the crash continued. At the time of the initial report, authorities had appealed to the public to help identify and contact her family or relatives.
In a separate statement dated March 30, 2026, the university confirmed the incident, noting that Scovia was knocked down by a speeding vehicle at Fuelex in Bweyogerere at around 1:30pm. A postmortem report indicated that she died from blunt force trauma sustained in the crash.
The university said it had since worked with relevant authorities to support the family in line with its student burial policy. Her body was handed over to relatives on Monday evening.
Scovia is expected to be laid to rest in Kapchorwa district, Kiserem sub-county, Rotok Village.