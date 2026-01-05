Advertisement

Mubs, Victoria University lecturer found dead at home

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 13:19 - 05 January 2026
Dr. Tom Patrick Mugizi
Police are investigating the death of Dr. Tom Patrick Mugizi, a lecturer at Victoria University and Makerere University Business School, who was found dead in his Kampala home, with no signs of forced entry and a post-mortem pending.
Ugandan police are investigating the death of Dr. Tom Patrick Mugizi, a senior lecturer at Victoria University and Makerere University Business School.

Mugizi, 64, lived in Kisota Zone, Kikaaya Parish, Nakawa Division. Relatives grew concerned after failing to reach him by phone for several days.

A neighbour was asked to check on him. He found Mugizi dead on his bed and in a decomposing state, police said.

“The house was found open, with no property missing,” said Luke Owoyesigyire in a statement issued on January 5, 2026.

Police said Mugizi’s sister, Annet Nsasiirwe, reported the matter after losing contact with him from December 31, 2025.

Initial findings suggest he had a long-term illness. A post-mortem will confirm the cause of death.

Officers from Kira Road Police Division documented the scene and recorded statements.

The body was taken to Mulago City Mortuary for examination as investigations continue.

Police urged the public to remain calm. They said there were no signs of forced entry or theft.

