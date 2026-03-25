MPs question doubling of Busega–Mpigi expressway cost

The committee has now asked the ministry to submit the original contract as part of an ongoing investigation into the project.

The committee has now asked the ministry to submit the original contract as part of an ongoing investigation into the project.

Parliament is probing the Busega–Mpigi expressway after its cost doubled, with MPs demanding accountability over the increase.

Parliament has raised concern over the rising cost of the Busega–Mpigi Expressway, after the project price jumped from Shs547.5 billion to more than Shs1.2 trillion.

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Lawmakers on the Physical Infrastructure Committee, led by Dan Kimosho, questioned officials from the Ministry of Works and Transport on March 24, 2026. The meeting focused on planned activities under the ministerial policy statement for the 2026/2027 financial year.

Works minister Edward Katumba Wamala said the increase followed changes in design and scope. He said the project now includes new road alignments, interchanges and feeder connections.

Engineer-in-chief Stephen Kitonsa said a technical team reviewed the project and set the new cost. However, Kimosho rejected this explanation. He said the sharp increase could not be explained by technical changes alone.

“This is science, not gambling. It is not possible that changes could amount to double the price,” he said. He added that “there is a smelling rat in the project” and called for accountability.

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The committee heard that talks with the contractor are still ongoing. Katumba said the contract for completion is not yet finalised, despite Parliament approving more funding earlier.

He said the contractor had first demanded Shs578 billion over delays and idle equipment. After negotiations, the claim was reduced to Shs78 billion.

Some MPs criticised the slow progress. Bukanga North MP Nathan Byanyima questioned why talks have taken so long.

The 23.7km expressway is expected to ease traffic on the Kampala–Masaka highway. Work stalled earlier due to funding gaps before government secured support from the African Development Bank.

Although construction continues, MPs warned that delays and unclear cost changes could expose the project to more financial risk. Kimosho cautioned that repeated renegotiations could occur if no one is held responsible.

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Moroto Woman MP Stella Atyang said weak negotiations are costing taxpayers through penalties and inefficiencies.