Moses Ali state funeral commences

Gen Moses Ali will be laid to rest on Wednesday after a series of official ceremonies in Kampala, Yumbe and Adjumani following the government's decision to accord him an official burial.

The burial of veteran politician and former First Deputy Prime Minister General Moses Ali has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026, according to a tentative programme

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The government has also granted the former Adjumani West MP an official burial, State Minister for the Presidency Milly Babalanda announced.

Gen Moses Ali died at Nakasero Hospital on July 18, 2026. President Museveni led national tributes, describing him as a long-serving soldier, political leader and model farmer whose contribution to Uganda would be greatly missed.

As mourners continued to pay their respects on Sunday, family members, friends and residents gathered at Naguru Mosque for Janaza prayers before his body was taken to his residence in Naguru.

According to the tentative burial programme, the first Janaza prayers were held at Old Kampala Mosque at 10 a.m., followed by prayers at Kibuli Mosque at noon and at Naguru Mosque at 4 p.m.

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On Monday, July 20, the body will be taken to Parliament at 10 a.m. for an official session before a ceremony at Kololo Airstrip at 1 p.m.

Gen Moses Ali has been accorded a state funeral

President Yoweri Museveni is expected as chief mourner at the state funeral.

After the Kololo ceremony, the body will be flown to Yumbe for Janaza prayers before being airlifted to Adjumani, where it will spend the night.

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On Wednesday, July 22, the body will be taken to Paridi Stadium for a public gathering involving representatives from the 15 districts of the West Nile sub-region.

Janaza prayers will then be held at Abirichaku at 3 p.m., followed by burial at 4 p.m.

Announcing the official burial, Babalanda said President Museveni had approved state honours for the late general.