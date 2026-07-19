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Injuries as Kakise bus overturns in Soroti

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 08:20 - 19 July 2026
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A Kakise Bus overturned in Soroti City late on July 18, 2026, while travelling to Kampala.
The bus, registration number UAS 159P, crashed near Television Centre in Soroti city after the driver reportedly swerved to avoid hitting a pedestrian who was crossing the road.
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Several passengers sustained injuries after a Kakise Bus overturned in Soroti City late on July 18, 2026, while travelling to Kampala.

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The bus, registration number UAS 159P, crashed near Television Centre in Soroti city after the driver reportedly swerved to avoid hitting a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

No deaths had been reported by the time of publication. However, several passengers suffered serious injuries and were rushed to nearby health centres for treatment.

A Kakise Bus overturned in Soroti City late on July 18, 2026, while travelling to Kampala.

The bus driver was among those seriously injured.

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The bus conductor, Emmanuel Ayaga, said the journey had just begun when the accident happened.

"We started the journey from Soroti City to Kampala. We reached a place called Television Center at around 11:30 p.m. and there was a person trying to cross the road. The driver, in trying to save that person, lost control and rolled after hitting a light pole," Ayaga said.

He said the driver, Alfred Mandevu, was among the most seriously injured.

A Kakise Bus overturned in Soroti City late on July 18, 2026, while travelling to Kampala.

"The driver named Alfred Mandevu was among those who sustained serious injury. His leg got torn off. We struggled hard to pull him out of the wreck. I also got a minor injury on my hand. Luckily, no passenger has died so far," he added.

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Witnesses said the bus overturned after striking the roadside light pole, leaving the vehicle extensively damaged.

The latest crash comes as authorities intensify enforcement of road safety measures following a series of fatal road accidents involving passenger and school buses across the country.

Police had not yet issued an official statement on the cause of the crash or the number of people injured by the time of publication.

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