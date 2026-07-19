Uganda opens all national parks to public for free

Uganda has announced three days of free entry to all national parks in a bid to boost tourism for both citizens and foreigners

Uganda will offer free entry to all national parks from September 25 to 27.

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Tourism Minister Susan Nakawuki said the offer is open to both Ugandans and foreign visitors.

The initiative comes as Uganda works to revive tourism after the recent Ebola outbreak.

Uganda will offer free entry to all its national parks for three days in September as the government steps up efforts to revive tourism following the recent Ebola outbreak.

State Minister for Tourism Susan Nsambu Nakawuki announced the initiative during a familiarisation tour of Murchison Falls National Park and Ajai Wildlife Reserve organised by the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA).

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The minister said free access to the country's protected areas would be available from September 25 to 27.

“September 25, 26, and 27, we are opening up all game parks in the country. Come have fun. It will be free entry for everyone. Just come with some change to eat some fish,” she said.

She added that the offer would apply to both Ugandans and foreign tourists.

“The parks are open for both Ugandans and foreigners, free entry.”

State Minister for Tourism Susan Nsambu Nakawuki

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The minister made the announcement while touring key tourism attractions in north-western Uganda, including a boat cruise along the River Nile, where she viewed wildlife and the Murchison Falls. She also inspected conservation projects at Ajai Wildlife Reserve as part of efforts to promote domestic tourism and assess the sector's readiness for more visitors.

The free-entry campaign comes as Uganda seeks to restore confidence in its tourism industry after the Ebola outbreak prompted several countries to issue travel advisories against the country.

Uganda recently discharged its last confirmed Ebola patient, beginning the 42-day period required by the World Health Organization before the country can officially be declared Ebola-free, provided no new cases are detected.

The outbreak infected 20 people and claimed two lives, making it one of the smallest Ebola outbreaks recorded in the region.

State Minister for Tourism Susan Nsambu Nakawuki

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Despite Uganda's successful containment of the virus, 15 countries continue to maintain partial or full travel restrictions, a move government officials say has hurt tourism, trade and investment. The United States remains among the countries advising its citizens against travel to Uganda because of the outbreak.

Health Minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi recently said government had begun engaging countries that imposed restrictions to encourage them to lift the measures as the public health situation improves.

Tourism is one of Uganda's leading foreign exchange earners, contributing significantly to employment and conservation funding. Authorities hope that the free-entry campaign will encourage more Ugandans to visit national parks while also signalling to international travellers that the country remains a safe destination.