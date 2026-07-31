Mission unchanged: Nation Media vows to continue ‘pursuing the truth’

Nation Media Group has promised to continue pursuing truth, accountability and independent journalism as it restores its platforms after a month-long military-enforced shutdown.

NMG says its mission to pursue truth and verified information remains unchanged.

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Gen Muhoozi accused its outlets of biased, inaccurate and anti-government reporting.

The company’s operations were halted from June 28 to July 28.

Digital news services are returning first before television and radio broadcasting resumes in phases

Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda has pledged to maintain its pursuit of truth and independent journalism as it restores operations following a month-long shutdown.

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The company said its mission to hold the government accountable and speak truth to power remained unchanged.

If anything, the company said the recent closure has "reinforced the indispensable role of independent journalism in a society that values accountability, transparency and informed public discourse.”

In an editorial published on Friday, July 31, 2026, the media company said its absence had been felt by audiences who relied on its platforms for news, public accountability and informed decision-making.

NMG said it had been absent from television, radio, print and digital platforms from the night of June 28 to July 28.

“Today, we return. We do so with gratitude for the patience, loyalty and unwavering support shown by our readers, viewers, listeners, partners, government officials and the wider public throughout this difficult period,” the editorial said.

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The company said the shutdown had reminded it that journalism mattered because people mattered.

It pledged to uphold accuracy, fairness, courage and professionalism as it reopened its platforms.

“Our return comes with a renewal of a commitment that has always defined the Nation Media Group, which is to pursue the truth, to provide verified information in an era of misinformation, and to create spaces for diverse voices within the framework of responsible journalism,” NMG said.

The company said its newsrooms had documented Uganda’s achievements and challenges for more than three decades. It added that they had examined government institutions, promoted accountability and amplified the voices of ordinary citizens.

NMG said the events of the past month had strengthened its belief in the role of independent journalism in a society that values accountability, transparency and informed public debate.

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Daily Monitor, NTV Uganda, Spark TV, KFM, Dembe FM and related digital services were shut down on June 28. Soldiers deployed at the company’s Kampala offices and restricted staff access as television and radio stations went off air.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces who ordered the closure said at the time that the outlets would not reopen without his permission. He also declared that he did not believe in a free press and argued that the press should be guided by “cadres of the revolution”.

He later in subsequent meetings accused NMG outlets of bias, inaccurate reporting, activism and hostility towards the government.

During talks with the company’s owners, Gen Muhoozi reportedly presented a five-year dossier containing cases he considered biased and malicious. His office said he had no objection to NMG operating in Uganda but wanted its journalism to become more patriotic, objective and balanced.

The government later said the disruption arose from a security investigation ordered by President Yoweri Museveni. NMG entered talks with military and government officials as its employees remained locked out of the company premises.

The company announced the resumption of operations on July 28 after President Museveni approved a reopening plan. Services were to return in stages as NMG completed technical and operational preparations.

In Friday’s editorial, NMG said its remotely produced electronic newspaper and online platforms would become available first.

NTV Uganda would initially return through digital channels with an online Akawungeezi bulletin at 7pm and a news bulletin at 9pm. Conventional television broadcasting would resume in phases.

The company also said it would reactivate KFM, Dembe FM and other platforms as technical arrangements were completed.

NMG praised its journalists, editors, producers, camera crews, technical teams and other employees for their work during the shutdown.