DJ Last Gal announces first solo headline rave party

Ugandan DJ Last Gal has announced her first solo headline event, “The Last Gal: A DJ Showcase and Rave Party,” set for October 2, 2026, as she celebrates her growth as a leading female DJ.

DJ Last Gal announces first solo headline event dubbed “The Last Gal: A DJ Showcase and Rave Party” scheduled for October 2, 2026.

Female DJ celebrates career growth after moving from a successful duo with Etania ‘Life of the Party’ to a solo entertainment career.

Ugandan music scene gets new rave experience featuring DJ performances, audiovisual production and fan engagement.

Event details remain under wraps with venue, tickets and guest artists expected to be revealed soon.

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Ugandan DJ Last Gal has announced her first solo headline event as she prepares to showcase her journey as an independent performer.

The event, dubbed “The Last Gal: A DJ Showcase and Rave Party”, will take place on Friday, October 2, 2026, with organisers set to reveal the venue later.

The show will mark a major step in Last Gal’s career and will combine live DJ performances, high-energy entertainment and advanced audio-visual production. The event aims to highlight her mixing skills, stage presence and growing influence in Uganda’s entertainment industry.

Last Gal first gained attention as part of a DJ duo with media personality and DJ Etania ‘Life of the Party’. The pair later separated to focus on individual careers.

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Since starting her solo journey, Last Gal has performed at major clubs, festivals and events in Uganda and beyond, including shows in Kenya, Dubai and Rwanda.

She said the upcoming showcase represents her personal growth and the story of her rise as a female DJ.

“This showcase is a true reflection of my growth, my passion, and my solo journey,” Last Gal said. “The Last Gal is more than just a party, it is a full-blown electronic and musical rave where I get to connect deeply with my fans and also tell the female DJ story. We are building an immersive DJ entertainment world for one night, and I promise an unforgettable sonic journey with massive surprises.”

Organisers said they are preparing a venue capable of supporting the production demands and expected audience for the event.

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Details about the venue, ticket categories, early-bird sales and guest performers will be announced in the coming weeks.