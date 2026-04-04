Mesach Semakula finally opens up on photo with Usher Raymond

Mesach Semakula says his meeting with Usher in the US was planned and reflects his long-standing position in the music industry.

Legendary singer Mesach Semakula has explained how he met and took a photo with Usher Raymond IV, saying the encounter was planned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on Cruz Xclusive on YouTube, Semakula said many people believed the meeting happened by chance, but that was not the case.

“It was a planned meetup,” he said.

He said he had never clarified the matter because he did not see it as a big achievement. He said he has worked hard to be in spaces with global stars.

“As you can see in the picture, I was even wearing a tag,” Semakula said, adding that people should stop underestimating musicians of his level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mesach Semakula

He said they met in Atlanta, Georgia, where he had travelled with the mayor of Macon, a city known for its music history.

“I remember even Juliana [Kanyomozi] was to be there,” he said.

Semakula said Usher had an event that day to launch a perfume. He attended and shared tables with US senators and mayors.

“Usher even recognized my presence after performing his first song,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is Mesach Semakula?

Mesach Semakula was born in 1976 in Buwate, Kira. He is the son of the late Sedrick Sewalumpumbu and Mariam Nalubega.

He studied at Kira Primary School before moving to Wankulukuku Primary School. He later joined Kampala Secondary School and then Kololo High School. His interest in music started in high school at the age of 16.

Mesach Semakula

He first tried to join the Emitos band founded by Eddie Sendi but did not succeed. He later teamed up with Geoffrey Lutaaya, whom he met during a competition, to form the Gebros Band.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 1996, they met Mariam Ndagire and joined Kato Lubwama’s Diamond Productions. The group later became inactive for about a year.

In 1999, they returned as Eagles Production, which became one of Uganda’s top music groups.

Semakula released his debut album Ntomedde, recorded at Namulondo Studios in Bweyogerere. He later sold it to HK Music Production Recorders Sounds for Shs700,000.

He followed this with Silika Nkulojere and Sembera, each sold at 2.5 million, and Wampangura, sold at 3 million.

His song Tukwegomba helped cement his place in the industry.

Eagles Production later split to form Golden Band and New Eagles. Semakula is a founding director of Golden Band.