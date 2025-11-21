Malawi Airlines launches Lilongwe–Entebbe route

The meeting marked a key step in strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries.

The meeting marked a key step in strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries.

Malawi Airlines will launch four weekly flights between Lilongwe and Entebbe from December 15 2025, strengthening trade, travel and diplomatic ties between Uganda and Malawi.

On November 20 2025, Ambassador (Rtd) Col. Fred Mwesigye, Uganda’s High Commissioner to Malawi, met Solomon Bekele Debay, the Chief Executive Officer of Malawi Airlines, at the airline’s headquarters in Lilongwe.

Ambassador Mwesigye was joined by Doreen Atwiine, the Financial Attaché at the High Commission, Rev. Fr. David Nuwagaba, Chairperson of the Uganda Community in Malawi, and Martin Isyagi.

Malawi Airlines confirmed that it will start flights between Lilongwe and Entebbe on December 15 2025, with four flights each week

The Malawi Airlines team included Charles Ng’ambi, Head of Commercial, and Only Taulo, Marketing Officer.

Malawi Airlines confirmed that it will start flights between Lilongwe and Entebbe on December 15 2025, with four flights each week.

The route will improve connectivity, boost trade and support both the Ugandan community in Malawi and the Malawian community in Uganda.

The CEO thanked the Government of Uganda for its cooperation in securing regulatory clearance, saying the move supports the airline’s regional expansion plan.

Ambassador Mwesigye said he was excited about the airline’s entry into Uganda.

He noted that his mandate includes promoting business between the two countries and strengthening bilateral ties, adding that better connectivity will drive integration and economic growth.

The launch of the Lilongwe–Entebbe route is a major milestone in efforts to increase people-to-people links and economic engagement between Uganda and Malawi.

