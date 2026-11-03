Makerere breaks silence on freshers’ ball indecency scandal

Makerere University has launched a comprehensive security review following an alleged indecency incident at the 2026 Freshers' Ball involving a former student. Dean of Students Dr Winifred Kabumbuli emphasized that management does not condone breaches of standard university conduct.

Makerere University has launched a review of security and event management procedures following an incident of alleged indecent conduct involving a former student during the 2026 Freshers’ Ball.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident occurred on October 31, 2026, at the university grounds. It attracted public attention after videos and pictures circulated, sparking debate over conduct at university social events.

In a statement issued on November 3, 2026, Makerere University dean of students, Dr Winifred Kabumbuli, said management was concerned about the incident and had taken steps to prevent a repeat.

The university clarified that the person involved was a former student, not a current student.

Makerere explained that the Freshers’ Ball is traditionally open to the public and attracts students, alumni and other visitors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The University wishes to clarify that it does not condone any conduct that undermines the values, principles and standards of behavior expected of members of the University community," the statement reads.

Management said it had ordered a review of security arrangements and procedures used to organise university-approved social events.

"We have initiated an immediate, comprehensive review of the security and event management protocols for university-sanctioned social events to prevent a recurrence of such breaches," Kabumbuli said.

The university also acknowledged an appeal by the family of the former student involved in the incident. The family had asked members of the public to stop circulating videos and photographs of what happened.

Makerere backed the appeal, urging the public to respect the family's request.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The university maintained that it remains committed to providing a safe, inclusive and dignified environment for students, staff, visitors and other stakeholders.

However, the statement did not disclose the identity of the former student or explain whether the university intends to take further action over the incident.