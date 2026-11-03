Betty Nambooze has opened up about the moment she was summoned by the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II

Betty Nambooze has opened up about the moment she was summoned by the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II

Betty Nambooze: Why Kabaka sent for me at Masaza final

Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze has revealed details of her unexpected six-minute meeting with Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II at the Masaza Cup final

Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze has opened up about the moment she was summoned by the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II during the Masaza Cup final last weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With images of the meeting going viral online, the legislator revealed that the two discussed a wide range of issues including youth empowerment, unity and the Buganda Kingdom’s agenda.

Nambooze met the Kabaka during last weekend’s final between Kyaggwe and Gomba at Wankulukuku Stadium.

She knelt before the King as they spoke for about six minutes. Their meeting drew attention from spectators and sparked questions about what they had discussed.

Nambooze said the King appeared to have preplanned the meet up even though she was unaware until her arrival at the stadium. While driving from home, she said, a senior Buganda Kingdom official called her several times, asking her to hurry to the stadium because the Kabaka wanted her seated in the VIP section.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She attended the match with her husband, Henry Bakireke. While they were seated, one of the Kabaka’s guards informed her that the King wanted to speak with her.

“I did not anticipate meeting the King because I came dressed in a black tracksuit, a black cap and a green T-shirt. If I had known, I would have come in a gomesi,” Nambooze said.

She said she was so surprised by the invitation that she approached the Kabaka while still wearing her cap.

Betty Nambooze has opened up about the moment she was summoned by the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Even when I was called to meet His Majesty, I forgot that I had a cap on. It was the Katikkiro who reminded me to take it off,” she said.

Nambooze said the Kabaka spoke about the welfare of children and young people. He also stressed unity, tradition, trust and the need to remain hopeful.

“He told me he was grateful to the people and leaders of Kyaggwe for encouraging the youth,” she said.

The Kabaka asked Nambooze to continue supporting young people and helping them overcome hopelessness.

“He said that while he was happy that youths were enjoying football, he wanted to know whether they paid close attention to the Kingdom’s agenda and understood it,” Nambooze said.

Advertisement

Advertisement