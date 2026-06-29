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Makerere asks government-sponsored students to apply for hall accommodation

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 15:17 - 29 June 2026
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Mary Stuart Hall at Makerere University is one of the halls students can apply for
Makerere University has told freshers to apply for hall accommodation through ACMIS between July 6 and July 10, 2026.
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  • Makerere University has opened hall accommodation applications for first-year students.

  • The application window will run from July 6 to July 10, 2026.

  • Students must apply through ACMIS and only within their attached halls.

  • Government resident students must also apply because admission does not guarantee a bed.

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Makerere University has opened a five-day window for first-year students to apply for hall accommodation for the 2026/2027 academic year, with the Dean of Students warning that late applications will not be accepted.

In a notice dated June 29, 2026, the Office of the Dean of Students said all admitted first-year students can now apply for accommodation.

The university said bed spaces remain limited. Allocation will depend on availability.

Makerere University is among universities that admit government sponsored students
Makerere University is among universities that admit government sponsored students
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Students will apply online through the ACMIS portal, the same system used to download admission letters.

The university said students can only apply to the halls to which they have been attached. They cannot choose other halls outside their attachment.

The notice also said students admitted under government resident programmes must apply for accommodation.

Mitchell Hall is one of the accommodation facilities at Makerere University
Mitchell Hall is one of the accommodation facilities at Makerere University

This means admission to a resident programme does not guarantee a room. Government-sponsored students must submit applications like other students.

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The application portal will open on July 6, 2026, and close on July 10, 2026, at 11:59pm.

The Dean of Students said the university will not accept any applications after the deadline.

The results of the applications will be communicated through the ACMIS portal.

Hall accommodation remains important to many freshers because it affects access to lectures, safety, study routines and campus life.

A section of the renovated Lumumba Hall
A section of the renovated Lumumba Hall
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The notice was issued by the Dean of Students, Dr Winifred Kabumbuli, who welcomed the new students and wished them success as they prepare to join Makerere.

Freshers have been advised to log into ACMIS, apply within their attached halls, meet the July 10 deadline and keep checking the portal for feedback.

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