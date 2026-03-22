Lynda Dane, DJ Kas Baby, Azarya, and Timothy Code Unveiled as new Walkers

The unveiling marks the beginning of an exciting journey as the new Walkers gear up for the highly anticipated Johnnie Walker Afro Exchange Takeover

The unveiling marks the beginning of an exciting journey as the new Walkers gear up for the highly anticipated Johnnie Walker Afro Exchange Takeover

The carefully curated cohort features dynamic voices shaping Uganda’s creative and nightlife scene, including television personality and DJ Lynda Dane, celebrated selector DJ Kas Baby, rising Fashion powerhouse Azarya, and crowd-favourite host MC Timothy Code.

Saturday evening, Johnnie Walker Uganda set the tone for what promises to be an exciting season ahead, unveiling its new class of cultural influencers at Silo in Kampala.

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The carefully curated cohort features dynamic voices shaping Uganda’s creative and nightlife scene, including television personality and DJ Lynda Dane, celebrated selector DJ Kas Baby, rising Fashion powerhouse Azarya, and crowd-favourite host MC Timothy Code.

Each of the newly unveiled Walkers brings a distinct edge to the collective, reflecting the many ways progress shows up in today’s culture. Lynda Dane continues to shape conversations across television and nightlife, seamlessly blending media influence with her growing footprint behind the decks.

DJ Kas Baby has built a reputation as one of the most exciting selectors on the scene, known for his ability to move diverse crowds while staying true to his sound. Azarya represents the new wave of creative expression, bold, fluid, and unafraid to challenge convention, while MC Timothy Code commands stages with charisma and precision, turning every event into a shared experience.

Together, they embody the Johnnie Walker ethos of progress, individuals who are not only excelling in their respective fields but are also continuously evolving, pushing boundaries, and inspiring others to keep walking. Their journeys are defined by consistency, reinvention, and a commitment to craft, making them a natural fit for a brand that celebrates those who move forward with purpose.

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Speaking at the event, Christine Kyokunda, Johnnie Walker East Africa Brand Manager, said

“At Johnnie Walker, we celebrate individuals who are constantly pushing boundaries and redefining culture through their craft. This new generation of Walkers represents the spirit of progress that sits at the heart of our brand. Lynda Dane, DJ Kas Baby, Azarya, and Timothy Code are not only influential voices in Uganda’s creative and nightlife scene, but they are also individuals whose journeys reflect ambition, authenticity, and a relentless drive to keep moving forward. We are excited to walk this journey with them as we continue to celebrate culture, creativity, and the bold spirit of those shaping what’s next.”

More than just an unveiling, the evening was an intentional deep dive into the world of Johnnie Walker. The new Walkers were taken through an immersive brand experience, exploring the rich heritage of the whisky, understanding its distinct flavour profiles, and mastering the art of ritual serves that define the Johnnie Walker experience.

The mentorship session underscored the brand’s commitment to building a community of storytellers and tastemakers who don’t just represent it but embody its ethos of progress and bold self-expression.

The unveiling marks the beginning of an exciting journey as the new Walkers gear up for the highly anticipated Johnnie Walker Afro Exchange Takeover, set to take place on 12th April at Silo. With this new wave of cultural influencers at the forefront, the stage is set for an immersive celebration of music, culture, and progress.

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