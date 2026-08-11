List: Most prominent Sandhurst-trained Ugandan, African officers

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba trained at Sandhurst before beginning his rise through the UPDF.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba trained at Sandhurst before beginning his rise through the UPDF.

The academy has trained thousands of international officers from more than 100 countries and remains one of the world’s best-known officer training institutions.

The Ugandan media was abuzz recently with the news of the graduation of Ugandan officer cadets Ruhamya Kainerugaba and Andrew Bakira Ruyondo from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

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The two young soldiers joined the list of Ugandans and African commanders who have passed through the prestigious British institution.

Ruhamya, a son of Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, completed the academy’s commissioning course in August 2026. Ruyondo graduated in the same intake and won the International Sword, awarded to the best-performing international cadet.

Their graduation renewed attention on Sandhurst’s long relationship with African militaries.

The academy has trained thousands of international officers from more than 100 countries and remains one of the world’s best-known officer training institutions.

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For Uganda, the relationship stretches across generations. Some of the country’s most senior officers have trained there, including Gen Kainerugaba and former CDF Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi.

Ugandans who have trained at Sandhurst

Sir Edward Mutesa II

Sir Edward Mutesa II

Uganda’s first president and former Kabaka of Buganda, Sir Edward Mutesa II, appears on recognised Sandhurst alumni lists.

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Mutesa later became Uganda’s first president after independence before his fallout with Prime Minister Milton Obote culminated in the 1966 crisis.

Sandhurst alumni records list him among former students who later entered government and national leadership.

Col-Wilson-Mbadi

Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi

Former CDF Wilson Mbadi is another prominent Ugandan alumnus.

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According to Uganda’s Ministry of Defence, Mbadi joined the military in 1986 and completed a one-year officer cadet course at Sandhurst in 1991.

The ministry says he graduated at the top of his class before returning to Uganda, where he went on to command formations and eventually became Chief of Defence Forces.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba

Uganda’s current Chief of Defence Forces trained at Sandhurst before beginning his rise through the UPDF.

Kainerugaba joined the military as an officer cadet in 1999 and graduated from Sandhurst in 2000. He later attended other military institutions in Egypt, South Africa and the United States.

His Sandhurst background means Ruhamya’s graduation continued a family link with the academy spanning more than two decades. Sandhurst’s published alumni lists also include Kainerugaba among its Ugandan graduates.

Brig Gen Mark Ayiasi Kodili

The late Brig Gen Mark Kodili is also widely listed among senior Ugandan officers who attended Sandhurst.

Kodili belonged to an older generation of Ugandan military officers and later served in several military and public roles since the 1960s. He passed away in 2022..

Ruhamya Kainerugaba

Ruhamya completed the officer commissioning course at Sandhurst in August 2026. His graduation attracted attention in Uganda because his father, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, also trained at the academy.

UPDF officer cadet Andrew Bakira Ruyondo, who trained along Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba's son Ruhamya Kainerugaba, has won Sandhurst’s International Sword

Andrew Bakira Ruyondo

Ruyondo, a UPDF officer cadet, graduated in the same intake and won the International Sword after emerging as the strongest international cadet overall.

The award assesses performance in leadership, military skills, resilience, discipline and other aspects of the 44-week course.

His achievement placed Uganda among countries whose cadets have won one of Sandhurst’s major international distinctions.

Uganda continues to send selected cadets abroad, including to Sandhurst. In 2023, the Defence ministry said four Ugandan cadets being commissioned had trained at academies in Kenya, Jamaica and Sandhurst, although the statement did not name all of them.

African heads of state who passed through Sandhurst

Sandhurst’s African alumni are particularly notable because several later became presidents or military rulers.

Gen Yakubu Gowon — Nigeria

Former Nigerian military ruler Yakubu Gowon is one of Sandhurst’s most famous African alumni.

Gowon joined the Nigerian Army in 1954 and trained at Sandhurst between 1955 and 1956.

He became Nigeria’s military head of state in 1966 and led the country through the Nigerian Civil War before being removed from power in 1975.

Ian Khama — Botswana

Botswana’s former president Ian Khama also trained at Sandhurst.

Khama later joined the Botswana Defence Force and rose to become its commander before moving into politics.

He served as Botswana’s vice-president before becoming president in 2008. He remained in office until 2018.

Lt Gen Akwasi Afrifa — Ghana

Akwasi Afrifa, who later became Ghana’s head of state, is also listed among Sandhurst alumni.

Afrifa rose through Ghana’s military and played a prominent role in the coups and political upheavals that followed the overthrow of Kwame Nkrumah.

He became Ghana’s head of state in 1969.

Lt Gen Frederick Akuffo — Ghana

Another former Ghanaian leader, Frederick William Kwasi Akuffo, also trained at Sandhurst.

Akuffo became Chief of Defence Staff before taking power as Ghana’s head of state in 1978.

His government lasted less than a year before it was overthrown in 1979. Sandhurst alumni records list him among its graduates who later became national leaders.

Brig David Lansana — Sierra Leone

David Lansana was among Sierra Leone’s early senior officers trained in Britain.

He became commander of the Sierra Leone Army and briefly seized control of the country during the political crisis that followed the 1967 election.

Sandhurst alumni records identify him as one of the academy’s former students who went on to exercise head-of-state powers.

Brig Andrew Juxon-Smith — Sierra Leone

Andrew Juxon-Smith also trained in Britain before rising to military leadership in Sierra Leone.

He became chairman of the National Reformation Council and effectively served as the country’s military ruler from 1967 to 1968.

He is among a striking cluster of senior Sierra Leonean officers of that generation who received British military training.

Brig John Amadu Bangura — Sierra Leone

The attached search result is also correct in identifying John Amadu Bangura as a Sandhurst-trained Sierra Leonean officer.

Bangura became Chief of Defence Staff and played a decisive role in the 1968 military intervention that restored civilian rule.

He briefly headed the National Interim Council and served as acting governor-general. Sandhurst’s alumni listing names him among prominent government and military graduates.

Special mention: Paul Kagame’s sons

President Paul Kagame did not train at Sandhurst, but two of his sons have.

Ian Kagame graduated from the academy on August 12, 2022, alongside fellow Rwandans Park Udahemuka and David Nsengiyumva.

Rwanda’s Ministry of Defence said the three were commissioned as second lieutenants after completing their training.

Ian’s younger brother Brian Kagame later followed the same path and completed military training at Sandhurst.

That makes the Kagame family another example of an African political and military family maintaining links with the British academy.

Why African militaries continue sending officers to Sandhurst

Sandhurst’s appeal goes beyond its name and history.

Its Regular Commissioning Course is designed to turn cadets into junior military commanders. Training combines field exercises, tactics, physical conditioning, academic work, discipline and leadership.

The academy’s philosophy centres on “Serve to Lead”, with emphasis on an officer’s responsibility for the soldiers under his or her command.

For African governments, Sandhurst also offers access to an international military network. Cadets train alongside British officers and students from militaries across the world, creating professional relationships that can last throughout their careers.