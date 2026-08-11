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First Family, Nameere celebrate Janet Museveni recovery

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 07:21 - 11 August 2026
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Janet Museveni posed for photos with her children, Natasha Museveni Karugire and Diana Kyaremera
New photographs of Janet Museveni have prompted celebrations within the First Family and among government officials as the First Lady prepares for an expected return to public life.
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Members of the First Family, government officials and members of the public have celebrated First Lady Janet Museveni's steady recovery as she posed for photos with her family looking healthy 

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One of her children, Natasha Museveni Karugire shared new photographs showing her mother looking well.

"Thank you LORD Jesus!" Natasha captioned the post.

The images attracted messages of celebration and prayer from several Ugandans, including government officials.

Junior Local Government minister Justine Nameere said she was overwhelmed with joy at seeing the First Lady following months of concern about her health.

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Janet Museveni posed for photos with her Natasha Museveni Karugire

"I am crying tears of Joy... Almighty God thank you for saving the Mother of the nation," Nameere wrote.

She added that Janet Museveni had prayed for Ugandans throughout her life and thanked God for answering the country's prayers for her recovery.

Natasha responded: "Glory to GOD truly."

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The photographs offer one of the clearest indications yet of Mrs Museveni's recovery following a serious illness earlier this year.

President Yoweri Museveni first disclosed the health scare in a birthday message on June 24, 2026. He said his wife had suffered what he described as an "attack on the life of Maama" on March 21, but credited doctors and prayer for saving her life.

Janet Museveni posed for photos with her Natasha Museveni Karugire

The President has never disclosed the exact nature of the illness.

Mrs Museveni has largely remained away from public engagements since March. Her absence from several major events prompted public concern and speculation about her condition.

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She is now expected to return to public life later this month when her daughter Patience Rwabwogo is consecrated to the episcopal office of bishop.

The ceremony is scheduled for August 23, 2026, and will coincide with the 20th anniversary celebrations of Covenant Nations Church. Mrs Museveni and President Museveni are listed as guests of honour.

Rwabwogo, the founder and lead pastor of Covenant Nations Church, will be consecrated as an Episcopal Bishop of Covenant Nations Churches in Uganda and beyond.

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