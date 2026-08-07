Prof Baryamureeba makes case for Natasha Karugire appointment as Minister of Education

The former Presidential candidate and Makerere University VC urged President Museveni to appoint his daughter Natasha Museveni Karugire as Education Minister

Prof Venansius Baryamureeba has proposed Natasha Museveni Karugire as the next Minister of Education.

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He said Janet Museveni should focus on recovering from her recent illness.

Dr John Chrysostom Muyingo is currently serving as acting minister during Janet Museveni's absence.

Former Makerere University vice chancellor Prof Venansius Baryamureeba has urged President Yoweri Museveni to appoint his daughter, Natasha Museveni Karugire, as Minister of Education and Sports.

He argued that the First Lady, Janet Museveni, should step aside from the demanding role as she continues recovering from illness

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In a post, Baryamureeba said the time had come for a transition at the ministry, where Janet Museveni has served since 2016.

"Now is the time for transition from Mama Janet to Natasha at the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES). We have been praying for the First Lady to have full recovery but even as she recovers fully she should put her life first and avoid the stressful work at the MoES," he wrote.

Prof Venansius Baryamureeba

As a replacement, he said, Natasha was well placed to take over because she has accompanied President Museveni on campaign trails and understands the country's education needs.

Baryamureeba also said Natasha, who serves as the President's private secretary for household affairs, could easily be mentored by both her parents and use her experience to lobby for increased funding for the education sector.

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"Lastly if this transition happens, it will be one of the best successions that would ensure seamless continuity in the education and sports sectors," he added.

First Lady Janet has been recuperating after she suffered a life-threatening illness that struck on March 21, 2026.

Natasha Museveni holding her phone

Because she has not resumed ministerial duties, President Museveni on June 25 appointed State Minister for Higher Education Dr John Chrysostom Muyingo as Acting Minister of Education and Sports until the substantive minister returns to office.

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Baryamureeba's proposal sparked debate on X, with many users questioning whether family ties should influence appointments to public office.

Political analyst Stella Nyanzi dismissed the proposal as possible satire, writing: "Satire, at its best, I hope!"

Another user, Julius Kaweesi Ssengendo, asked: "Are you saying that it is never competence but relation that is supposed to be the benchmark for ascendance to opportunity to serve our country?"

Ahmedofficial criticised the suggestion, saying the argument that Natasha should replace her recovering mother was "rather simplistic" and that he expected "a more thoughtful and evidence-based analysis from a professor."