Legends of Sound returns with ‘Group Therapy’ edition

Joanita Kawalya doing a Jim, one of the most loved Afrigo Classics

Joanita Kawalya doing a Jim, one of the most loved Afrigo Classics

The third edition of Legends of Sound will return to Sheraton Kampala Hotel on November 7, 2026, with a new theme celebrating music, nostalgia and shared memories.

The third edition of the Legends of Sound concert series will take place on November 7, 2026, at Sheraton Kampala Hotel, with organisers promising another celebration of Africa's musical legends.

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This year's edition will be held under the theme Group Therapy, a concept centred on music's power to heal, reconnect people and revive memories through timeless songs.

Since its debut three years ago, Legends of Sound has become one of Uganda's leading nostalgia concerts, bringing legendary artists back to the stage and celebrating music that has shaped generations across East Africa.

The Legends of Sound concert

Last year's edition marked the Afrigo @ 50 celebrations, honouring Uganda's longest-serving band, Afrigo Band. The concert also featured Congolese music icon Koffi Olomidé.

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The inaugural edition reunited the members of Uganda's celebrated girl group BLU*3. Cindy Sanyu, Jackie Chandiru and Lillian Mbabazi performed together for the first time in years, creating one of the country's biggest entertainment moments.

Organisers say this year's event will go beyond a traditional concert by creating an immersive experience that allows audiences to relive the soundtrack of their lives.

Rather than focusing only on nostalgia, the concert aims to celebrate the emotional connection people have with music and the artists behind it.

"Legends of Sound has become more than an annual concert—it has grown into a cultural experience that celebrates the music, memories and artists who continue to shape our lives," a spokesperson for the organisers said.

"Every edition tells a different story. This year, we wanted to create something that resonates with everyone. Group Therapy is about reconnecting with the songs that carried us through different seasons of life, celebrating the voices we grew up listening to, and bringing people together through the healing power of music. The lineup will speak for itself."

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The organisers have not revealed the artists who will perform at this year's event, a move that has fuelled speculation among music fans.

They, however, promised a production featuring legendary performers, surprise collaborations, emotional reunions and iconic voices from across Africa.

Afrigo executing what he does best

The lineup, ticket information and other event details will be announced in the coming weeks.

The organisers have kept the artist lineup secret but promise surprise performances and collaborations.

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