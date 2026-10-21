Lango Paramount Chief tasks Miss Tourism queens to promote farming, environmental conservation

Lango Paramount Chief Dr. Moses Michael Odongo Okune tasks Miss Tourism Uganda queens to champion agro-tourism, tree planting, and community development.

The Lango Paramount Chief, Dr Moses Michael Odongo Okune, has urged Miss Tourism Uganda beauty queens to use their popularity to promote domestic tourism, environmental protection and community development.

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He said their influence should extend beyond beauty competitions to activities that improve people's livelihoods and inspire young Ugandans to make responsible decisions.

Dr Odongo made the remarks during a homecoming ceremony for Harriet Bongonyinge, the second runner-up in Miss Tourism Uganda 2026–2027 and Miss Tourism Northern Region.

The celebration took place at the cultural leader's residence in Lira City on Friday.

Addressing the beauty queens, Dr Odongo challenged them to champion tree planting, promote local tourist attractions and participate in initiatives that benefit their communities.

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He also advised young women to guard against individuals who might exploit their beauty for personal benefit.

The cultural leader encouraged them to make informed decisions and pursue opportunities that would secure their future.

As part of the homecoming activities, the Miss Tourism Uganda delegation visited City Gate Mixed Farm in Amuca, Lira City, where they explored opportunities in agricultural tourism.

The queens toured the four-acre demonstration farm to learn about modern farming methods and how agriculture can attract visitors.

They encouraged Ugandans to consider farms as tourist destinations rather than limiting domestic tourism to national parks, game reserves and other established attractions.

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According to the beauty queens, agricultural tourism, commonly known as agro-tourism, offers visitors an opportunity to learn about crop production, animal husbandry and modern farming technologies.

They said the sector could generate employment, boost household incomes and encourage farmers to adopt more productive agricultural methods.

Miss Tourism Uganda beauty queens

The delegation also planted trees under Miss Tourism Uganda's Let the Pearl Shine campaign, which promotes environmental conservation, community clean-ups and responsible waste management.

Gloria Alele, the Cluster Head of Miss Tourism Northern Uganda, said beauty queens have a responsibility to mobilise communities to protect the environment and support development programmes.

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She encouraged communities to embrace tree planting and other conservation activities to safeguard natural resources.

During the farm visit, stakeholders called on the government to increase support for agricultural demonstration centres and promote technologies that improve productivity.

They identified irrigation and modern farming equipment as some of the areas requiring greater public awareness and investment.

City Gate Mixed Farm chief executive officer Pius Olam said demonstration farms provide practical training opportunities for farmers seeking to improve production.

He explained that such facilities can help communities understand how to maximise agricultural output on small pieces of land.

Mr Olam said the four-acre farm demonstrates how modern agricultural practices can improve productivity while creating opportunities for tourism.

He encouraged Ugandans to visit farms, cultural sites and other local attractions to support domestic tourism.

He also urged tourists to explore traditional foods and cultural experiences as part of their travels.