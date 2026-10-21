No embassy visit: Kainerugaba welcomes South Africa’s online travel system

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has welcomed South Africa’s decision to let eligible Ugandan passport holders apply online for short visits, removing the need to visit a diplomatic mission or visa centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a post on X, Kainerugaba said Uganda’s inclusion in South Africa’s Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system would make travel applications faster and more convenient.

Eligible Ugandans can apply for visits of up to 90 days through the South African government’s online portal.

“This process is faster, more convenient and reliable. This is a practical and welcome result of our strong bilateral cooperation,” he wrote.

Kainerugaba thanked the two countries’ foreign ministers for their efforts to secure the arrangement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Ugandan and South African friendship and co-operation remains strong,” he added.

South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs describes the ETA as a digital authorisation for eligible travellers visiting for tourism or other visitor purposes. It replaces the traditional visitor’s visa for those who qualify. The authorisation links to the traveller’s passport and allows multiple trips during its validity. It does not permit work or repeated extended stays for other purposes.

Applicants with valid ordinary passports must arrive through one of four airports: O. R. Tambo, Cape Town, Lanseria or King Shaka international airports.