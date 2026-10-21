Muhoozi pleased as South Africa eases travel for Ugandans with new oline visa system

Ugandans can now apply online for South Africa's Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for 90-day visits. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba praised the diplomatic milestone.

Ugandan passport holders can now apply online for permission to visit South Africa for up to 90 days without travelling to the country's embassy or visa application centre.

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This follows South Africa's decision to include Uganda in its Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, which allows eligible foreign nationals to obtain travel clearance through a digital platform.

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba welcomed the arrangement on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, describing it as a major achievement in diplomatic relations between Uganda and South Africa.

"I welcome the inclusion of Ugandan passport holders into South Africa's Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system. Eligible travellers can now apply online for short-term visits of up to 90 days," Gen Kainerugaba wrote.

"No physical visits to their mission or visa centre is required. This process is faster, more convenient and reliable.”

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Gen Kainerugaba credited the development to cooperation between the two governments and thanked their foreign affairs ministers for facilitating the agreement.

"This is a practical and welcome result of our strong bilateral cooperation. I thank the two foreign ministers of our countries for quickly working towards this goal. Ugandan and South African friendship and co-operation remains strong. Mwebare," he said.

South Africa had formally communicated Uganda's inclusion in the system in September.

In a diplomatic note dated September 29, 2026, the South African High Commission in Kampala informed Uganda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs that Ugandan passport holders were eligible to apply for electronic travel authorisation.

The Uganda High Commission in Pretoria subsequently confirmed the development on September 30, explaining that the arrangement covers ordinary visits, including tourism, holidays and short-term business activities.

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The authorisation remains subject to approval and compliance with South African immigration requirements.

The ETA platform forms part of South Africa's efforts to modernise immigration services and reduce delays associated with traditional visa applications.

President Cyril Ramaphosa officially launched the system at OR Tambo International Airport on August 12, 2026, following a pilot programme during South Africa's G20 presidency.

The platform uses biometric verification, automated passport checks and electronic risk assessment to process applications.

South African authorities say the system aims to improve border security while making travel easier for tourists and business visitors. Under the new arrangement, Ugandans can submit applications through the South African Department of Home Affairs' official ETA platform.

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Applicants must first create an account using their email address and mobile telephone number.

They then provide their passport details, upload or scan their passport, take a live photograph and answer questions about their intended visit.

The system uses facial recognition technology to compare the applicant's photograph with the image in their passport.

It also examines passport security features and assesses the application for possible immigration or security risks.

Applicants must pay the applicable fee before submitting their requests.

South African Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said at the platform's launch that successful applicants could receive authorisation within 24 hours.

Approved travellers can store their electronic travel authorisation on their smartphones and present it during their journey.

The platform initially supports arrivals through four South African airports: OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, Cape Town International Airport, King Shaka International Airport in Durban and Lanseria International Airport.

The ETA also permits eligible travellers to make multiple visits within the authorisation's validity period, subject to immigration conditions.