Uganda clears air on Nigerian Ebola case

Uganda's ministry of Health has denied any confirmed link between Uganda and a Nigerian woman's Ebola infection, saying she transited through the country from DRC as Africa CDC warns of the disease's regional spread.

Uganda's ministry of Health has dismissed suggestions that a Nigerian woman diagnosed with Ebola contracted the disease in Uganda, saying she only passed through the country on her way from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

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The woman had travelled to eastern DRC for business before transiting through Uganda in early October. Health officials say she showed no symptoms while in Uganda and fell ill after reaching Nigeria.

In a statement dated October 20, 2026, director general of Health Services Prof Charles Olaro said investigations had yet to establish where the woman contracted the virus.

"Travel through Uganda does not establish that infection occurred here," Olaro said.

"The location of exposure remains under investigation," he added.

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The clarification follows reports linking Uganda to the Ebola case confirmed by Nigerian authorities on October 20.

Olaro stressed that Uganda had not registered any active Ebola cases despite growing concern over the disease's spread across the region.

"We wish to clarify that, as at the time of this statement, Uganda has no confirmed active Ebola cases," he said.

According to the ministry, the woman developed symptoms on October 7 and sought treatment at a private hospital in Abuja on October 11. Medical tests later confirmed Ebola.

Nigerian health authorities have since launched an investigation and identified 44 contacts for tracing.

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Uganda is awaiting more information from Nigeria about the woman's movements and medical history. The details will help health officials assess possible exposure and determine whether contact tracing is necessary within Uganda.

The ministry said it would work with relevant agencies to strengthen health screening and disease surveillance at border crossings and other entry points.

It added that limited arrangements remained in place to support humanitarian and diplomatic movement.

"We urge the public to remain calm, vigilant and to practice regular handwashing and sanitising," Olaro said.

The Nigerian case has raised fears that the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak could spread beyond the countries already facing the disease.

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Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) director general Dr Jean Kaseya has appealed for urgent international support to contain the outbreak.

In an October 20 statement, Kaseya said the agency was mobilising assistance for Nigeria while strengthening its response in DRC and Kenya. Uganda also remains under heightened surveillance.

He warned that the outbreak posed a serious regional health threat, citing the high death rate recorded in DRC.

"With mortality approaching 50% in DRC, we face an extremely serious threat," Kaseya said.

He urged international partners to provide emergency funding, medical supplies, diagnostic equipment and trained health workers.

Kaseya also called for stronger community surveillance to identify infections before they spread across borders.

"We cannot allow this outbreak to spread to more countries or continue for another year," he said.