Nameere thanks Museveni, Gen Kainerugaba for saving her from Masaka 'mafias'

Masaka City Woman MP Justine Nameere has thanked President Yoweri Museveni and Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba after the High Court upheld her election, accusing unnamed NRM and NUP politicians of plotting against her and claiming the CDF ordered an investigation into Masaka political mafias.

Justine Nameere celebrated the High Court ruling upholding her election as Masaka City Woman MP and thanked President Museveni for supporting her during the political dispute.

Nameere accused unnamed NRM officials of collaborating with NUP politicians to undermine her political career and manipulate the January 2026 parliamentary election.

Nameere claimed that CDF Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba had ordered an investigation into alleged political mafias operating in Masaka City.

Justice Bernard Namanya dismissed Rose Nalubowa's election petition despite finding irregularities in the recount, ruling that the excluded votes could not overturn Nameere's victory.

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Masaka City Woman MP Justine Nameere has thanked President Yoweri Museveni and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for standing by her during a bitter political battle that ended with the High Court upholding her election.

Nameere accused unnamed National Resistance Movement (NRM) officials of working with opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) members to frustrate her political career and deny her victory in the January 2026 elections.

In a statement posted on X following the October 21, 2026 ruling, Nameere celebrated her victory as divine intervention against what she described as political mafias, enemies and dishonest politicians.

"MY TESTIMONY: GOD HAS DONE IT! THE ALMIGHTY LIVING GOD HAS ASHAMED THE DEVIL! THE ALMIGHTY LIVING GOD HAS DEFEATED MONITORING SPIRITS!" she declared.

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Nameere claimed that her political opponents had plotted against her since the NRM primaries before allegedly manipulating the general election results.

"Mafias and thieves fought me since the NRM primaries, but the Almighty God defeated them. They ganged up, those hiding in NRM teamed up with dealers in NUP who peddle 'commercial opportunistic opposition'," she wrote.

She accused the alleged alliance of cheating her out of victory in the general election, forcing her to seek justice through a vote recount.

Nameere said President Museveni listened to her account of the political disputes and offered support after learning what had happened.

"And by His mercy, God showed His Excellency the President the whole truth in my story, and I earned his kind consideration," she said.

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She also praised Gen Kainerugaba, whom she described as her big brother and generational commander, for taking an interest in her political troubles.

According to Nameere, the CDF learnt that some NRM officials in Masaka City were working with NUP members to undermine political leaders and protect their interests.

She claimed that Gen Kainerugaba had ordered investigations into the alleged political networks, their origins and the motives of those involved.

"He even went ahead to direct an ongoing investigation into such mafia politics, its roots as well the real intention of those involved! Salute you General!" she wrote.

Nameere did not identify the NRM or NUP members she accused of working against her. Her statement also did not provide details of the alleged investigation or its findings.

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Her remarks came after Masaka High Court judge Bernard Namanya dismissed an election petition filed by her rival, Rose Nalubowa, challenging the recount that overturned the initial parliamentary election results.

Nalubowa, who contested on the NUP ticket, had initially been declared winner of the January 15, 2026 election with 25,443 votes against Nameere's 20,324.

Nameere challenged the declaration, arguing that the Electoral Commission had omitted results from several polling stations.

Masaka chief magistrate Abert Asiimwe subsequently ordered a recount of all 314 ballot boxes. The exercise reversed Nalubowa's victory and handed Nameere 25,502 votes against Nalubowa's 23,176.

Nalubowa petitioned the High Court, alleging that the recount violated electoral laws because officials counted votes despite discovering broken seals, missing ballot papers and compromised ballot boxes.

In his October 21 judgment, Justice Namanya agreed that the recount breached electoral laws. He also faulted the Electoral Commission for failing to safeguard election materials.

However, the judge ruled that Nalubowa had not proved that the irregularities changed the election outcome.

The court established that officials had excluded 1,353 votes cast for the two leading candidates at nine polling stations during the recount.

Namanya reasoned that even if all those votes were awarded to Nalubowa, Nameere would still lead by 973 votes.

He therefore upheld Nameere's election and ordered Nalubowa to pay the costs of the petition.

Following the ruling, Nameere said she had remained peaceful despite predictions that she would lose the case.

"Yesterday, while my enemies were yapping endlessly and making silly predictions, I was at complete peace — so happy, so full, so complete," she wrote.

She also accused some unnamed political opponents of presenting themselves as religious while practising witchcraft and sorcery.

Nameere urged young Ugandans interested in politics to trust God rather than depend on political connections or influence.

"To all young people planning to join politics: Stick to ONLY and ONLY GOD!" she said.